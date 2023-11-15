Ex-Wafra exec seeks up to $1.2bn for debut GP stakes fund

Founding investors in Collective Global include the Orange County Employees Retirement System and the City of San Jose Retirement System.

A former senior investment professional at Kuwaiti public pension-backed Wafra is seeking up to $1.2 billion for a debut fund to take stakes in venture capital managers with the aim of tripling investors’ money.

Collective Global, co-founded by Daniel Adamson and early-stage venture firm Amplo founder Sheel Tyle, aims to tap a white space in the GP stakes market by focusing on VC firms.

“While GP stakes have become increasingly common, especially in private equity, private credit and even real estate, in venture we are introducing a new tool for asset managers and asset owners alike,” Adamson, who is the firm’s co-chief executive, told Private Equity International.

Collective Global is jointly owned by Orange County Employees Retirement System, the City of San Jose Retirement System, the UK’s Railpen and other LPs, according to a statement about the firm’s launch.

The firm has three strategies, one of which focuses on GP stakes. The GP stakes business – named Elevate – allows LPs such as pension funds to access venture firms without making substantial direct fund commitments, according to Adamson. LPs can then decide whether to invest in an underlying VC firm’s subsequent funds based on their satisfaction with the manager’s investment approach, he said. GP stakes can be considered less risky than individual fund investments as they participate in the management fee streams of underlying managers.

Documents prepared for OCERS’ 15 November board meeting show that the firm’s debut vehicle, Collective Global Fund I, aims to raise $500 million with a hard-cap of $1.2 billion. Besides investing in the management company of Collective Global, OCERS also committed $100 million to the vehicle, according to the documents.

Fund I targets a gross multiple of invested capital of more than 3.2x and a net total value to paid-in ratio of more than 2.5x, the documents show.

The vehicle will invest in venture firms through direct equity ownership, debt investments, and revenue shares and will seek to invest in 15-20 managers, according to the OCERS document. It will primarily target US and European managers in the technology, climate, and healthcare sectors, the OCERS document shows.

The fund can take up to 20 percent stakes in first-time funds or managers whose headquarters are in emerging markets, the documents noted. The main sources of returns are returns from commitments to the underlying manager’s fund; returns from perpetual revenue share in the manager; and the manager ownership terminal value.

OCERS itself will also benefit from carried interest from the fund for having made a first close commitment.

Fund I charges a management fee of 1.5 percent to 2 percent and carried interest of 15 percent to 20 percent, according to the documents.

Minimal focus on VC managers

The GP stakes market – a strategy that allows firms to manage shareholder liquidity and generate proceeds to fund growth plans – has grown to more than one dozen main players in recent years. Yet, few firms are focusing on venture capital managers: in data compiled by PEI in April on the 14 main GP stakes firms’ strategies, only one specified venture capital as an asset class they target by manager.

“We believe that a consortium of premium asset owners is the most strategic partner that a growing venture manager could hope to find,” Adamson said. “By bringing an asset owner consortium together, we’re poised to partner with top venture managers who recognise that value.”

Prabhu Palani, chief investment officer of the City of San Jose Retirement System, said in the launch statement the pension is “always looking for innovative ways to capture the phenomenal success of the venture asset class for the benefit of our pensioners”.

Apart from the venture GP stakes platform, Collective Capital also has an early-stage venture strategy and an opportunistic venture mandate. The three channels have collectively raised over $1 billion in assets, according to Adamson. He declined to comment on fundraising or provide capital-raising details for each channel.

Prior to co-founding Collective Global, Adamson was president of Capital Constellation, a joint venture specialising in GP stake investments in alternative asset management firms that is backed by Wafra, Alaska Permanent Fund, the New York State Common Retirement Fund and other institutional LPs.

Adamson remains a senior adviser and chairman of the Constellation Strategic Committee. Tyle serves as co-chief executive alongside Adamson.