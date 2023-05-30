GSAM’s Hui: US less of a destination for APAC fundraising

Speaking at the HKVCA’s China Private Equity Summit on Tuesday, the firm’s head of private and growth equity in APAC said she spends more time in the Middle East and Southeast Asia when fundraising.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s co-head of Asia-Pacific private investing is spending less time in the US when raising capital for Asia-Pacific.

Speaking at the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association’s China Private Equity Summit on Tuesday, Stephanie Hui, who also serves as GSAM’s head of private and growth equity in APAC, as well as global co-head and co-chief investment officer of growth equity, told delegates that geopolitics was shaping investor appetites for the region.

“I used to go to the States for fundraising a lot, and my friends know that my destination lately is the Middle East. I go to Southeast Asia a lot; I go to China a lot; and I go to Korea and Japan,” she said.

“Why? Because there’s more interest in this part of the world, particularly in China, for the countries that I just listed. I only go to the States to see my boss and also to see my sons who are at university – not for fundraising.”

GSAM is active in APAC via its West Street Global Growth Partners I, which closed on $5.2 billion in February, according to PEI data. The firm is said to be increasing that strategy’s activity in India and developed markets in APAC amid cooling interest in China, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Hui’s comment come at a challenging time for APAC fundraising. Funds targeting the region raised just $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, representing only 1.4 percent of global inflows, according to PEI data. APAC fundraising also declined nearly 40 percent year-on-year to $64 billion in 2022 and, at 9 percent, its share of global fundraising was the lowest since 2009.

China fundraising has been particularly difficult as geopolitical tensions, regulatory uncertainty and pandemic disruption have impacted international appetites for the market. Greater China’s share of APAC fundraising shrank to 24 percent last year – a 15-year low; its share of deal value fell to 31 percent – a nine-year low, per Bain & Co’s Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023.

APAC funds are likely to remain in market for longer. Pan-Asian giant PAG, a firm with strong pedigree in China, took less than six months to raise $6.1 billion against a $6 billion target for its third flagship in 2018. By comparison, PAG Asia IV launched in October 2021 with a $9 billion target and had raised about $2.4 billion as of 21 March, 2023, according to SEC filings.

Others may fall short. The Carlyle Group, for example, closed Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II $50 million below its $1 billion target in April, Private Equity International reported at the time.

This difficult environment is prompting some APAC GPs to seek new pools of investor capital, with the Middle East and Southeast Asia in particular touted as a potentially lucrative destination.

“We anticipate certain investor bases will also benefit from pre-emptive substitution tactics,” Ricardo Felix, partner and head of Asia-Pacific at placement firm Asante Capital, told PEI in January.

“For example, where re-ups from a certain geography or LP type are at risk – we’ve seen cases where over 70 percent of the existing LP base declined to re-up due to external non-GP-related factors – adjusting focus towards regions such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, or the family office and Asia-headquartered asset manager and corporate arena, where the sentiment towards China has generally remained steady.”

International limited partners have been seeking greater clarity and certainty over their future China exposure in Asia-Pacific private markets strategies.

“A lot of the Chinese GPs, you start to see them actually opening up offices in Singapore and trying to diversify and do more cross-border investing,” Hui noted at Tuesday’s event. “So using China as a foothold, but also growing regionally. You’re starting to see that trend.”