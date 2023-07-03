Healthcare is in good shape

The pandemic put fundraising on ice in 2020, but it also highlighted opportunities in the healthcare industry, catalysing capital flows the following year. While 2022 didn’t quite match the previous year’s bumper $17.1 billion healthcare-focused fundraising haul, it still brought in a robust $14.5 billion and saw the average vehicle size grow from $328 million to almost $439 million, according to Private Equity International data.

Capital raising for the sector remained resilient going into 2023, with healthcare-focused Patient Square Capital’s inaugural fund closing on $3.9 billion in February and EQT’s LSP Dementia Fund holding a final close on €260 million in March. These helped push healthcare fundraising to $4.5 billion in Q1 – the second highest for that period on record.