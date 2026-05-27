PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
How APG is working with GPs to hit €10bn impact PE target
The €615bn Dutch pension giant has broadened its impact focus, according to senior responsible investment specialist Matteo Millone.
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The €615bn Dutch pension giant has broadened its impact focus, according to senior responsible investment specialist Matteo Millone.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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