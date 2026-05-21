PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Shifting gear: GPs adapt to the new normal
Longer hold periods and lower distribution rates mean LPs can expect managers to offer alpha-delivering strategies via increasingly differentiated ways.
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Longer hold periods and lower distribution rates mean LPs can expect managers to offer alpha-delivering strategies via increasingly differentiated ways.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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