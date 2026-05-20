PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
GP stake sales boom raises fund diligence questions
Managers selling minority stakes in their businesses can have implications for LPs invested in or considering the relevant GPs' funds.
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Managers selling minority stakes in their businesses can have implications for LPs invested in or considering the relevant GPs' funds.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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