PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Temasek: EMEA directs have ‘lagged’ other markets
The institution aims to increase its allocations to AI-focused investments, private credit and core-plus infrastructure assets by March 2031.
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The institution aims to increase its allocations to AI-focused investments, private credit and core-plus infrastructure assets by March 2031.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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