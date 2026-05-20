PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Long-term implications
In today's edition, Extended holding periods are reshaping private equity structures; Two healthcare heavyweights join forces; Eurazeo holds a first close.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In today's edition, Extended holding periods are reshaping private equity structures; Two healthcare heavyweights join forces; Eurazeo holds a first close.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination