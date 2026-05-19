PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Fine China
China has re-entered the investment conversation; continuation vehicle pricing is rising; a muted outlook for private markets comp.
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China has re-entered the investment conversation; continuation vehicle pricing is rising; a muted outlook for private markets comp.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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