How Union Bancaire Privée is creating more liquidity in private markets

Illiquidity has traditionally proven a significant barrier to entry for wealthy individuals hoping to access the private markets at any meaningful scale. Union Bancaire Privée believes it has found a solution.

The Swiss private bank has SFr140.4 billion ($156.4 billion; €140 billion) of assets under management, of which more than SFr4 billion has been invested in private markets. Asset classes include private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure.

Rather than having a discretionary mandate to invest client capital, UBP typically identifies and sources opportunities which are then presented to qualified and institutional investors on its books, Michael Ostro, head of UBP’s private markets group for Asia, told Private Equity International.

“It’s our job to help to guide them into building their portfolios over time,” he says.

“But then again, there are going to be clients that have inclinations, and ultimately there’s not much you can do about that. If someone has a past deal that they’ve invested in that didn’t go well in a certain sector that we are looking at, we could tell them 15 times that this is the right exposure for them, and they won’t do it.”

Originally called the direct investment group, the private markets group was renamed in 2019 to reflect its expansion away from solely direct private market transactions to a broader portfolio comprising an array of directional funds, Ostro says.

“Ultimately, our view is that we are a private client business, but what private clients often miss is the tactical exposure outside of core funds – for example, your 10-plus-one-plus-one European mid-market strategy,” Ostro adds.

“Over time, we have skewed away from direct deals – we still have a lot of those, but we also have onboarded many funds that are highly directional. So, instead of your TacOps funds, we will offer a fund purely focused on, for example, music royalties or sports investing. It’s really transparent, as it does what it says on the tin.”

To date, UBP has closed 55 private transactions, predominantly funded by client commitments, Ostro says. It completes eight to 10 such deals per year. Each opportunity has a roughly $250,000 minimum investment, which can translate into a cumulative ticket size of roughly $100 million.

“Our clients are highly sophisticated investors – captains in various different industries – and they have the ability to build their own portfolio along the lines they want, in much the same way as a sovereign fund or any other institutional investor approaches private markets,” Ostro notes.

“The investor needs a certain amount of currency exposure, a certain amount of geographic exposure and a blend of asset classes – it’s not just private equity, it’s also private debt, infrastructure and real estate. And we do one or two of those deals a year in each one of those categories, which means that clients can effectively take a step back and almost treat us as their outsourced CIO.”

Historically, the illiquidity of private markets has limited the extent to which private clients can participate. A 2022 survey of individual investors by fundraising platform Moonfare, for example, found that illiquidity was viewed as the biggest hurdle for making higher allocations to private equity, followed by fees.

UBP’s approach to portfolio construction reflects the idiosyncrasies of this investor base.

“The J-curve is a necessary evil in the private market universe, but it’s still psychologically painful: you go into a fund and you’re marked negative on your book for the first one to three years. So we need to find ways around that,” Ostro says.

“Another major consideration is maturity: 10 years is usually too long for a private client, regardless of who you are. So, do we want to be offering a 10-plus-one-plus-one fund structure? Typically, our answer is no. And our team has done a great job in finding strategies to reduce the pain threshold for each one of those factors.”

Side letters

Side letters are key to UBP’s efforts to create a more liquid private markets portfolio. Because the bank leans into niche fund strategies, it typically represents a significant percentage of the overall capital; with this scale often comes an LPAC seat and the ability to negotiate preferential terms.

“We typically have special arrangements with our managers to the benefit of our clients,” Ostro notes. “We have side letters with a number of our GPs which give us the ability to create a secondary market supported… by them during the life of the product: they hire an investment bank, they put together the data room, and then we tender the offer to our clients.”

LP-led secondaries for individual investors are often challenging to complete at scale, with the granularity and limited size of these holdings rendering them overly time-consuming for many secondaries buyers to consider. Some fundraising platforms, such as Moonfare, have negotiated strategic partnerships with the likes of Lexington Partners to guarantee an exit route for those needing one; others simply offer the stakes to their existing client base on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re talking LP stakes of around $100 million at a time, so relatively sizeable, and interesting to an institutional buyer,” Ostro adds.

Sometimes these liquidity mechanisms are built into the fund itself, Ostro says, citing a real estate development strategy that was structured as both a closed-ended 10-plus-one-plus one structure and a parallel open-ended vehicle. Underlying assets would contractually roll into the open-ended fund once they became 85 percent stabilised, enabling LPs to sell down their shares over time.

“We’re always looking at sophisticated strategies to reduce illiquidity, and I think that makes a world of difference to our clients because a five-year hold instead of a 10-year hold is significant,” he adds.

Income generation

UBP’s predilection for esoteric fund strategies also helps to mitigate the J-curve and ensure its clients have a more regular, predictable source of investment income.

Music publishing rights, for example, are long-duration assets that can deliver risk-adjusted returns and predictable, growing, annuity-level cashflow streams in the form of royalties that are paid quarterly. In recent years, a handful of shops – among them HarbourView Equity Partners, backed by Apollo Global Management – have launched to invest in the royalty-generating creative property of artists and songwriters, affiliate title Buyouts reported earlier this year.

UBP also favours strategies that enable capital to be put to work more quickly, such as co-investments.

“Our clients’ AUM will grow at a steady pace, and funds are coming back to market much faster,” Ostro says. “So, we’re not necessarily re-upping in every fund – often what we will do instead of a re-up is to allocate to a co-investment because we’ll have clients who will have invested in the fund and then we have the ability to cherry-pick some of the best deals coming out of that fund.”

Continuation funds offer a similar dynamic: such transactions often trade at a discount to net asset value, meaning investments are effectively marked up immediately after they close. Such funds typically have a shorter duration than a traditional closed-end fund, meaning investors have less time to wait for capital to be returned.

“We like when we are able to underwrite the underlying assets and then come in at a discounted price, or at cost prior to a valuation uplift. It’s a nice way of negating that J-curve and ensuring that capital is called quickly,” Ostro noted. “And then of course, clients get to see a healthy uplift in their portfolio rather than sitting on a markdown because of certain early expenses.”

Ostro says UBP participated in a continuation fund process involving a Chinese tech asset in 2022.

“We were marked up because we had visibility through the mark of the assets and came in at a discount,” he says. “As a result, our clients were effectively marked up 1.3x on day one.”

Though an enthusiastic participant in continuation funds, UBP has not yet committed to a secondaries fund – a firm favourite of LPs seeking to mitigate the J-curve. Instead, it times fund commitments to minimise the wait before capital starts being distributed.

“You can come in very late… so the fundraising process has taken a couple of years and they have already been deploying capital,” Ostro noted.

“Typically, a fund will not be allowed to mark up the assets before the final closing, but you know that they are going to mark up the assets after final closing because you’ve looked at the valuation on those assets. Sometimes you can even come in post-close, or join a vehicle where the manager rolls in warehoused assets at cost but they should already [be] marked up, so there’s a number of ways of reducing that J-curve without going directly into a secondaries fund.”