LPs are still grappling with allocations

Private Equity International’s H1 2023 Investor Report found that nearly half of all institutions tracked by PEI were overallocated to private equity as of 30 June. This is significantly higher than the same period last year, when just 38 percent of institutions faced this problem.

Anyone following the headlines this year won’t be surprised to learn that public pension funds were the most overallocated of any institution type, with 50 percent above their targets. A few issues have contributed to this situation, including a dearth of distributions and the denominator effect.

LPs have been tackling this issue in a few ways: some have opted to explore a secondaries sale of legacy assets, while others have been downsizing fund commitments or forgoing new ones.

The State of Michigan Retirement System, for example, recently put a $1 billion-plus private equity portfolio up for sale, while San Joaquin County Employees’ Retirement Association expects to deploy just $40 million in PE this year, compared with the $200 million it placed in 2022, affiliate title Buyouts reported. Others, like the City of Fresno Retirement Systems, have opted instead to increase their PE targets, and some, like the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Plan, are taking a more passive approach.

The issue isn’t only a US one: Japanese institutions have also found themselves cutting ticket sizes and declining fund opportunities as currency fluctuations compound PE’s denominator effect.

Overallocation is one of the primary factors behind PE’s extended fundraises and missed targets. Capital raised by PE firms totalled $315.5 billion in the first six months of the year, falling by a fifth from the equivalent period last year, according to PEI’s half-year fundraising report. It was worse by number of funds closed, which recorded an almost 50 percent decline from a year ago.

With many public pension funds on the side-lines, GPs are expanding their fundraising searches to international pools of capital with less strict allocation targets or more headroom in their portfolio. GPs such as Apollo Global Management and KKR also see a massive amount of white space in the private wealth channel and are seeking to roll out more products targeting this segment.

It’s worth noting that there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic. For one thing, the denominator effect is likely fading as public markets rebound from last year’s slump. What’s more, GPs are increasingly finding new ways to generate liquidity for LPs, which should help to alleviate some of PE’s deployment issues. KKR co-CEO Scott Nuttall, meanwhile, told analysts on the firm’s Q2 earnings call that he “feels like the markets are thawing a bit,” noting that it’s too early to declare a return to normalcy.

For the time being, however, our investor report suggests that – until distributions improve – a good number of LPs are unlikely to be able to deploy at the same scale as in prior years. Expect PE’s fundraising slowdown to continue for the foreseeable.