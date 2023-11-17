OCERS considers expanding PE team amid co-investment ramp-up

The $21bn pension is preparing a more hands-on investment approach in private markets, including more co-investments, GP stakes and joint ventures.

Orange County Employees Retirement System hopes to more than double the size of its private equity investment team in 2024 as it seeks a better understanding of portfolio companies and co-investment opportunities.

The $21 billion pension has proposed increasing its team from two currently to five next year, chief investment officer Molly Murphy said during its 15 November board meeting.

The move comes as OCERS aims to take a more hands-on approach to PE investments in the years leading up to 2027, when it is projected to reach $30 billion in total assets. The approach would involve broadening the pension’s co-investment activities, acquiring GP stakes and creating joint ventures.

“We need to get closer to the deal; we need to stop paying layers upon layers of fees,” Murphy said. Achieving this would mean building up an internal trading team for its public market investments and ramping up co-investment activities in the private markets, she added.

OCERS was one of the eight institutional LPs backing the launch of the VC firm Collective Global this week. The California pension took an equity stake in the firm and committed $100 million to Collective Global Fund I, its inaugural investment vehicle specialising in venture GP stakes. The partnership with Collective Global gives OCERS diversification and the ability to scale up its VC exposure, Murphy said in the board meeting.

Murphy is seeking to add two investment officers and one investment analyst to the PE team next year. “As officers may depart us, I hope we are growing analysts that will grow into officers,” she said. “When someone leaves, someone steps up. I think that will make us the most resilient organisation.”

If implemented, the new staffing plan would reduce the number of manager relationships handled by each private market investment officer from 34.5 to 15, according to Murphy, who described the pension’s current PE transaction volume as “obscene” for two people to manage.

OCERS has a 16.8 percent actual allocation to private equity, representing about $3.54 billion, PEI data shows. This is against a 13 percent target allocation.

A lighter relationship load will allow the team to have a deeper understanding of portfolio companies and co-investment opportunities, Murphy said. She added that the opaque nature of private markets means investors need to spend more time developing relationships to obtain proprietary data and other resources.