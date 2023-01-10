Share A- A+ 100%

Last year, PEI Group’s Spotlight podcast series was downloaded almost 79,000 times. Discussions ranged from how rising interest rates are affecting deals and LP behaviour, to investments focused on climate tech, to what the next generation of industry leaders think should be at the top of private equity’s to-do list.

Below is a list of the most-downloaded private equity-focused episodes that were released in 2022.

Sachin Khajuria, a former partner at Apollo Global Management and founder and CIO of family office Achilles Management, sat down with us to discuss his book Two and Twenty: How the Masters of Private Equity Always Win. Khajuria provided insight into the inner workings of a private equity firm and shared his advice for sceptical investors who think private equity may not be worth the fees.

In a podcast recorded on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bill Myers, editor of affiliate title Regulatory Compliance Watch, Snehal Shah, reporter at New Private Markets, and Graham Bippart, editor of Private Funds CFO, discussed the host of regulatory changes aimed at private funds in the US, UK and Europe, as well as their implications for the future of the industry.

In this first episode of our podcast miniseries, Private Markets and the End of Cheap Money, affiliate title PE Hub editor-in-chief Mary Kathleen Flynn spoke with a wide range of dealmakers, including private equity firm leaders, lenders and investment bankers, about the impact of high interest rates and other factors like high inflation on private equity-backed transactions.

Her findings: certain areas of M&A – deals in the mid-market, in particular – appear to be facing outcomes different from what market participants might expect.

Affiliate title New Private Markets editor Toby Mitchenall spoke with Edwin Conway, senior managing director and global head of BlackRock Alternative Investors, about the capital shortfall when it comes to climate tech investing. Conway highlighted the desire among BlackRock’s clients to increase their private markets exposure, particularly to infrastructure equity and private credit – areas in which the firm can “continue to lean in and help clients, in areas we believe they are underallocated and underserved in many respects”, he said.

The Future 40 Leaders of Private Equity list is one of Private Equity International’s most-consumed pieces of content each year. In this episode, three rising stars from the Class of 2022 – Ellinor Schrewelius, investor relations director at Verdane; Bassirou Niang, director of investor coverage at Development Partners International; and Ian Flavell, principal at Rede Partners – shared their insights on what the next generation of leaders think about the market’s current trends, and what they want to see from the private equity industry in the coming years.