PODCAST: Leadership lessons from the Women of Influence

Guests from PEI Group’s 2023 list of influential women in private markets discuss what it's like to hold senior leadership positions, and offer advice to the next generation of leaders.



How can women succeed in private markets, and what tips would those who currently hold senior positions share with the next generation of young women looking to make their way?

In July, PEI Group revealed its annual Women of Influence in Private Markets list 2023, which celebrates 60 inspiring women working in alternatives. For the first episode in this two-part miniseries, we spoke to some of the women featured in the list to see what makes a good leader.

We sat down with Maelle Gavet, CEO at pre-seed investor Techstars; Hillary Higgins, a managing director at Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets; Saleena Goel, a partner and head of customised portfolio solutions at global investment firm KKR; and Nancy Lashine, founder and managing partner at Park Madison Partners, a real estate-focused placement agent and advisory firm. They each offered insight into the current state of private markets and discussed what firms can do to ensure their young, diverse employees feel supported.

Read more about this year’s Women of Influence in Private Markets list here.