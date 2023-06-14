PODCAST: PEI’s Future 40 share top tips for finding success

Warburg Pincus’s Lauren Zletz, Neuberger Berman’s Sandeep Mirani and Hamilton Lane’s Nina Kraus share their career stories and advice on breaking into the private equity industry.



What qualities are needed to succeed in the private equity industry today, and what tips would those who have risen through the ranks share with the incoming generation of talent?

For the fifth instalment of Private Equity International’s On the Minds of Millennials podcast miniseries, we ask three of this year’s Future 40 listees – Lauren Zletz, principal at Warburg Pincus; Sandeep Mirani, principal at Neuberger Berman; and Nina Kraus, principal at Hamilton Lane – for their advice on how to build a career in such a competitive industry, including what they wish they knew when they were starting out.

