PODCAST: The Women of Influence on the evolution of private markets

Guests from PEI Group's 2023 list of influential women in alternatives reflect on the past decade in private markets, and analyse the current challenges facing the industry.



The private markets landscape has changed significantly over the past decade. But what have been the standout moments? And what will the industry look like in another 10 years’ time?

In July, PEI Group revealed its annual Women of Influence in Private Markets list for 2023, celebrating 60 inspiring women working in alternatives. For the second episode in this two-part miniseries, we spoke to some of the women featured in the list to discuss the trends that have dominated the industry over the past decade and the changes they expect to see in the future.

We sat down with Evgenia Plotnikova, general partner at early-stage investor Dawn Capital; Beverley Kilbride, chief operating officer for Europe at real estate manager LaSalle Investment Management; Lea Lazaric Calvert, a senior managing director and the head of the European private capital advisory team at Evercore, a global investment banking advisory firm; and Tori Buffery, a partner at private equity investment firm Morningside Capital. They each gave insight into how they hope private markets will develop going forward, and also shed light on the factors they believe will have a permanent impact.

