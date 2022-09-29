Scale Venture Partners has announced the final close of its eighth fund, Scale Venture Partners VIII, at $900m.

Fund name: Scale Venture Partners VIII

Amount raised: $900 million

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close date: September 2022

Predecessor fund: Scale Venture Partners VII ($600 million)

Scale Venture Partners has announced a final closing on its latest fund, Scale Venture Partners VIII, exceeding its target of $600 million, per their recent press release.

The fund has closed at $900 million, succeeding its predecessor, Scale Venture Partners VII, which closed at $600 million in late 2020.

Capital raised from the eighth fund gives Scale the opportunity to continue to invest in the category-defining technology companies that are being built today. More than 80 percent of Fund VIII will invest in cognitive apps, allowing entrepreneurs to build software quicker and easily.

As illustrated below, Scale’s fund family series has significantly increased over the years. Fund V raised $335 million whereas the most recent vehicle has raised $900 million in capital.