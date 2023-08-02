Side Letter: Ares’ India ambitions; PE compliance tips

Just happened
Ares’ APAC ambitions
India is Ares Management‘s top priority after its July acquisition of Singapore-based PE firm Crescent Point Capital. That was one of the key takeaways from the firm’s Tuesday earnings call. Chief executive Michael Arougheti told analysts that Ares is looking to find synergies in China, Southeast Asia and India to expand in the region. He noted that the acquisition adds significant presence of the firm in Asia, with “direct sourcing capabilities across credit, private equity and real assets through our Ares Asia platform”.
“Our goal, over time, is to have our Ares Asia business look a lot like our US and European business, meaning representation from each of the asset classes across the entire geography,” Arougheti said. “Those markets are still less mature, less evolved from a private standpoint, and so while we have expectations for meaningful growth, those markets need to continue to develop in order for us to see the type of scale in these markets that we have here.”
The firm reported $377.6 billion of assets under management as of 30 June, up 4.8 percent from the last quarter and up 13 percent from Q2 2022. CFO Jarrod Phillips noted on the call that the firm has $96 billion of available capital, as well as several large fundraises lined up, and is on track to meet or exceed its AUM target of $500 billion by 2025.
Compliance tips
‘Compliance’ is emerging as one of the defining keywords of 2023, thanks to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s ongoing efforts to reform the private funds industry. So, how do cash-strapped compliance officers meet these growing expectations while not disrupting their firms’ need to move quickly? In a 25 July webinar hosted by our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch, compliance experts offered a few tips. The full debrief is well worth a read (registration required). Here are the essentials:
- Hire outside experts to conduct mock exams: if you’re worried that your firm isn’t as serious about compliance as it should be, you may not wish to tell your colleagues that it’s a mock exam
- Read the SEC’s “playbook”: read its alerts and the SEC’s exam priorities as a kind of checklist of where to start
- Have staff certify their compliance more often: focus on books and records, the marketing rule’s substantiation requirements and undisclosed conflicts.
Unrealised gains and cashflow pains
Like a good swathe of its peers, Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Plan’s PE contributions have exceeded its distributions for the past couple of years. Its consultant, however, has reassured the scheme that it will likely revert to cashflow positive status once exit markets open back up, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).
LAFPP’s PE contributions exceeded distributions by $257 million for the year ending June 2023, according to a presentation from Portfolio Advisors, which manages most of LAFPP’s PE programme. In 2022, the system’s contributions exceeded distributions by $258 million. The past two years were an exception: from 2012 through 2021, LAFPP’s PE programme was cashflow positive every year bar one, which allowed the system to self-fund its capital calls. The portfolio now has $2 billion in unrealised gains – with roughly half contained in funds with vintage years in their distribution phase – that should return the system to cashflow positive once exits resume.
According to the presentation, LAFPP allocates 17.4 percent to PE, which is more than its 14 percent target. The system could further increase its target by another percentage point at its meeting today. In a separate agenda item, the board is expected to fully eliminate its current 5 percent allocation to emerging markets.
LAFPP’s situation is likely to resonate with other US public pensions that have found themselves overweight to PE. While some have attempted to rectify this situation through secondaries processes, LAFPP may be content to take a more passive approach.
Essentials
Europe’s buyout bother
European mid-market buyout volume dropped nearly 60 percent in the second quarter to 121 transactions, from 152 deals in the previous period, according to research from DC Advisory. The UK accounted for roughly one-third of the total number, followed by France at 19 percent and Germany at 18 percent. The decline was attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions and higher financing costs. As such, European dry powder ($262 billion) was at its highest since 2017 as of end-June. Here are some other key findings:
- Infrastructure services, industrials and IT services are the most active sectors across all geographies
- GPs in France are shifting focus to mid- and small-cap transactions; dealflow is being driven by non-cyclical sectors such as business and tech-enabled services, hydrogen technologies and software
- German industrials are facing challenges that could lead to more carve-outs. Meanwhile, business and tech-enabled services, healthcare and software are bouncing back
- Deal activity in Italy in H1 was mainly driven by TMT and business services; more Italian companies are prioritising expansion into newer markets
- Healthcare, renewable energy and infrastructure deals are on the up in Spain, and more GPs are addressing liquidity challenges via NAV financing
- In the UK, TMT, industrials and tech-enabled services companies have proven attractive for buyers.
While we’re on the subject…
A report from S&P Global Market Intelligence has found that the Baltic states have the largest degree of PE and VC penetration of all EU states and the UK. Measuring what percentage of private companies are PE or VC-backed, the report found that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have the highest exposure to the private markets, at 3.54 percent, 2.24 percent and 1.34 percent, respectively. This compares with a combined EU penetration rate of 0.49 percent; the UK has a below-average penetration rate of 0.35 percent, while Italy, at the very bottom of the list, has a rate of 0.21 percent.
The Baltic states’ above-average exposure stems from its preference for smaller venture funding rounds, with a median deal size of $1.3 million between January 2020 and July 2023. Rustam Kurmakaev, principal at Mid Europa Partners, noted in the report that PE buyouts have been maturing in Central Europe over the last 10 years. “It’s becoming more and more easy to basically come in there and do more sizable deals,” he said.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Helen de Beer, Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau