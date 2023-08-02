Side Letter: Ares’ India ambitions; PE compliance tips

Ares’ APAC ambitions

India is Ares Management‘s top priority after its July acquisition of Singapore-based PE firm Crescent Point Capital. That was one of the key takeaways from the firm’s Tuesday earnings call. Chief executive Michael Arougheti told analysts that Ares is looking to find synergies in China, Southeast Asia and India to expand in the region. He noted that the acquisition adds significant presence of the firm in Asia, with “direct sourcing capabilities across credit, private equity and real assets through our Ares Asia platform”.

“Our goal, over time, is to have our Ares Asia business look a lot like our US and European business, meaning representation from each of the asset classes across the entire geography,” Arougheti said. “Those markets are still less mature, less evolved from a private standpoint, and so while we have expectations for meaningful growth, those markets need to continue to develop in order for us to see the type of scale in these markets that we have here.”

The firm reported $377.6 billion of assets under management as of 30 June, up 4.8 percent from the last quarter and up 13 percent from Q2 2022. CFO Jarrod Phillips noted on the call that the firm has $96 billion of available capital, as well as several large fundraises lined up, and is on track to meet or exceed its AUM target of $500 billion by 2025.

Compliance tips

‘Compliance’ is emerging as one of the defining keywords of 2023, thanks to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s ongoing efforts to reform the private funds industry. So, how do cash-strapped compliance officers meet these growing expectations while not disrupting their firms’ need to move quickly? In a 25 July webinar hosted by our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch, compliance experts offered a few tips. The full debrief is well worth a read (registration required). Here are the essentials:

Hire outside experts to conduct mock exams: if you’re worried that your firm isn’t as serious about compliance as it should be, you may not wish to tell your colleagues that it’s a mock exam

if you’re worried that your firm isn’t as serious about compliance as it should be, you may not wish to tell your colleagues that it’s a mock exam Read the SEC’s “playbook”: read its alerts and the SEC’s exam priorities as a kind of checklist of where to start

read its alerts and the SEC’s exam priorities as a kind of checklist of where to start Have staff certify their compliance more often: focus on books and records, the marketing rule’s substantiation requirements and undisclosed conflicts.

Unrealised gains and cashflow pains

Like a good swathe of its peers, Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Plan’s PE contributions have exceeded its distributions for the past couple of years. Its consultant, however, has reassured the scheme that it will likely revert to cashflow positive status once exit markets open back up, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).

LAFPP’s PE contributions exceeded distributions by $257 million for the year ending June 2023, according to a presentation from Portfolio Advisors, which manages most of LAFPP’s PE programme. In 2022, the system’s contributions exceeded distributions by $258 million. The past two years were an exception: from 2012 through 2021, LAFPP’s PE programme was cashflow positive every year bar one, which allowed the system to self-fund its capital calls. The portfolio now has $2 billion in unrealised gains – with roughly half contained in funds with vintage years in their distribution phase – that should return the system to cashflow positive once exits resume.

According to the presentation, LAFPP allocates 17.4 percent to PE, which is more than its 14 percent target. The system could further increase its target by another percentage point at its meeting today. In a separate agenda item, the board is expected to fully eliminate its current 5 percent allocation to emerging markets.

LAFPP’s situation is likely to resonate with other US public pensions that have found themselves overweight to PE. While some have attempted to rectify this situation through secondaries processes, LAFPP may be content to take a more passive approach.

