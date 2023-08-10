Side Letter: Brookfield’s billions; PE’s distribution desert

Just happened
The big news this morning is that China’s private equity and venture capital market has received another blow following president Biden’s executive order prohibiting or restricting US investment into Chinese businesses linked to certain high-tech sectors. We’ll dive further into the potential implications in this week’s Friday Letter. In the meantime…
Brookfield’s billions
Brookfield Asset Management became the latest firm yesterday to publish its second-quarter earnings. Here are some takeaways:
- The firm posted year-to-date inflows of $37 billion. It expects capital raising to accelerate in the back half of 2023 and to reach its $150 billion fundraising goal by year-end. Approximately $3 billion of new capital this year came from the private wealth channel.
- Deployment across strategies in the year to end-June reached $50 billion, and exits reached $15 billion. AUM rose to $850 billion and dry powder was at $80 billion.
- It has teamed up with Sequoia Heritage, Sequoia Capital’s wealth fund, for a new venture secondaries business called Pinegrove Capital. Pinegrove will raise its debut fund in H1 2024, with Brookfield and Sequoia Heritage each investing $250 million, per a letter to shareholders from CEO Bruce Flatt.
- The firm expects allocations from its insurance strategy to drive its credit business to as much as $500 billion over the next five to 10 years, president Connor Teskey told analysts on the earnings call.
Distribution desert
A new Fitch report says a steep drop in PE exits is putting a damper on distributions available to fund interest asset-backed securities (ABS), our colleagues at Private Funds CFO reported (registration required). The study states that exit activity across Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 fell to its lowest level since H1 2020. Fitch gleans its insights from tracking the activities of fund ABSs that it publicly rates; the seven fund ABSs rated by Fitch showed signs of relative stability in other key areas, with the pace of distributions outpacing that of their capital calls. This speed has been such that the fund ABSs haven’t needed to tap contingent liquidity facilities.
Prospective note investors have reasons to be sanguine about the prospects of fund ABSs. Greg Fayvilevich, who heads up Fitch’s global funds group, says a “thaw” in the exit markets appears to be starting. Interest from LPs in creating fund ABSs as a liquidity avenue could also take off if market participants pry open the door. That tipping point may come sooner rather than later: Private Funds CFO reported last month that the Teacher Retirement System of Texas is considering issuing a fund ABS by the end of this year.
Essentials
DACH director
Federated Hermes has tapped Capza‘s former head of investor relations to bolster its fundraising efforts in Germany and Austria. Stefan Arneth joins as private markets sales director in Munich, per a statement. Arneth spent three years at Capza, and prior to that oversaw the institutional clients division at Munich Ergo Asset Management. The private markets division of Federated Hermes has €19 billion of assets under management across PE, private debt, real estate, infrastructure and natural capital investment products.
Florida steps up to the plate
Another day, another connection between the world of sports and the private markets. Sports and business publication Sportico reports that Florida State University has tapped JPMorgan Chase to explore how the school’s athletic department could raise capital from institutional funds, such as PE, with Sixth Street in advanced talks to lead a possible investment. The school is said to be considering an investment structure where commercial rights are rolled into a new company that a PE fund could then back. In this model, the school would recover its money via sponsorship revenue – a structure that has been used for several pro sports investments in recent months.
Sports and PE are crossing paths with increasing frequency. Recent examples include Bluestone Equity Partners, a PE firm targeting sports, media and entertainment led by Bobby Sharma, a former executive with the National Basketball Association – raising $300 million for its first growth equity fund in February, and the partnership between Isos7 Growth Equity, a $750 million PE fund launched by sports and entertainment-focused advisory firm Isos Capital Management – and NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony. FSU’s dive into the industry would break new ground, however, as the first time a college athletic department has participated in the asset class, Sportico notes.
Dig deeper
Institution: District of Columbia Retirement Board
Headquarters: Washington DC, US
AUM: $10.8 billion
Allocation to private equity: 11%
District of Columbia Retirement Board committed $50 million to Quantum Energy Partners VIII in Q2 2023. The buyout fund is managed by Quantum Energy Partners and has raised $2.5 billion as of June 2023. The fund has a regional focus on North America and invests into the energy, oil and gas sectors.
DCRB allocates 11 percent of its portfolio to private equity, with a target of 9 percent. The fund’s private markets portfolio is managed by Meketa Investment Group.
For more information on DCRB, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the Private Equity International database.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer and Katrina Lau.