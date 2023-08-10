Side Letter: Brookfield’s billions; PE’s distribution desert

The big news this morning is that China’s private equity and venture capital market has received another blow following president Biden’s executive order prohibiting or restricting US investment into Chinese businesses linked to certain high-tech sectors. We’ll dive further into the potential implications in this week’s Friday Letter. In the meantime…

Brookfield’s billions

Brookfield Asset Management became the latest firm yesterday to publish its second-quarter earnings. Here are some takeaways:

The firm posted year-to-date inflows of $37 billion. It expects capital raising to accelerate in the back half of 2023 and to reach its $150 billion fundraising goal by year-end. Approximately $3 billion of new capital this year came from the private wealth channel.

Deployment across strategies in the year to end-June reached $50 billion, and exits reached $15 billion. AUM rose to $850 billion and dry powder was at $80 billion.

It has teamed up with Sequoia Heritage, Sequoia Capital’s wealth fund, for a new venture secondaries business called Pinegrove Capital. Pinegrove will raise its debut fund in H1 2024, with Brookfield and Sequoia Heritage each investing $250 million, per a letter to shareholders from CEO Bruce Flatt.

The firm expects allocations from its insurance strategy to drive its credit business to as much as $500 billion over the next five to 10 years, president Connor Teskey told analysts on the earnings call.

Distribution desert

A new Fitch report says a steep drop in PE exits is putting a damper on distributions available to fund interest asset-backed securities (ABS), our colleagues at Private Funds CFO reported (registration required). The study states that exit activity across Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 fell to its lowest level since H1 2020. Fitch gleans its insights from tracking the activities of fund ABSs that it publicly rates; the seven fund ABSs rated by Fitch showed signs of relative stability in other key areas, with the pace of distributions outpacing that of their capital calls. This speed has been such that the fund ABSs haven’t needed to tap contingent liquidity facilities.

Prospective note investors have reasons to be sanguine about the prospects of fund ABSs. Greg Fayvilevich, who heads up Fitch’s global funds group, says a “thaw” in the exit markets appears to be starting. Interest from LPs in creating fund ABSs as a liquidity avenue could also take off if market participants pry open the door. That tipping point may come sooner rather than later: Private Funds CFO reported last month that the Teacher Retirement System of Texas is considering issuing a fund ABS by the end of this year.

Essentials