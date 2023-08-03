Side Letter: Carlyle’s ‘momentum’; Eaton’s LP survey; Mercury founder rises

Carlyle’s confidence

Though private equity may still be facing some global headwinds, Carlyle’s new chief executive Harvey Schwartz is “optimistic about certain aspects of the fundraising [processes] that are in the market right now”. Speaking on the firm’s Q2 earnings call on Wednesday, Schwartz said the firm expects fundraising “to be better than last year”, noting that it is seeing particular momentum in credit, insurance and real estate. The firm raised $29.9 billion across all strategies last year.

Carlyle raised $800 million across its PE business in the second quarter, bringing total inflows for that asset class to $4.2 billion in the first half, according to its earnings release. Carlyle Partners VIII had collected $14.6 billion in commitments as of 30 June, a modest increase from the $14.4 billion it had raised in the first quarter. The firm expects to raise capital in the second half of the year across several buyout funds and various real asset strategies, incoming CFO John Redett noted on the call.

Schwartz also detailed the five key areas the leadership team will focus on following his appointment in February, with considerable opportunities in its insurance business, its capital markets team and private wealth business.

Fretting over debt

The biggest threat to PE performance? The tightening credit environment. That’s according to Eaton Partners’ latest LP Pulse Survey, which found 82 percent of LPs identified debt financing as PE’s greatest risk, followed by recession (59 percent) and declining distributions or liquidity (39 percent). Here are some other key findings:

More than 60 percent of LPs expect no change in their PE allocation over the next six to 12 months, while 21 percent said they will cut allocations modestly

Among PE strategies, LPs look to increase their allocations in 2024 to buyouts (65 percent), growth equity (39 percent) and distressed or special situations (30 percent)

Healthcare is the most favoured sector at 80 percent, followed by industrials at 60 percent and impact/energy transition at 35 percent

Team cohesion, risk-adjusted returns and the firm’s GP commitment are currently the top three considerations for LPs when picking a manager.

Keppel’s Cuan capture

Enrique Cuan, former managing partner and co-founder of Investcorp-owned Mercury Capital Advisors, has resurfaced at Keppel Capital. Cuan joined the Singapore-headquartered asset manager in July as global head of client solutions, according to his LinkedIn. Keppel Capital, which is the investment arm of developer Keppel Group, manages about S$50 billion ($37 billion; €34 billion) of assets including in real estate and infrastructure funds. Cuan left Mercury in May following a series of departures at the firm, including those of former head of secondaries Sabina Sammartino and founding partner Alan Pardee.

