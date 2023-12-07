Side Letter: Co-investment conviction

Just happened
Co-investment conviction
Today’s challenging environment is placing even greater significance on co-investments. The availability (or lower use) of debt, the need to attract LPs and a desire to bridge the gap between fundraises have all contributed to ensure that the strategy remains a compelling proposition for investors and their managers alike.
Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, for its part, is taking an opportunistic approach to co-investments. Unlike some LPs that adhere to a specific co-investment deployment rate, Alaska said in a Tuesday statement that it will continue to employ the strategy whenever it sees fit. “If we see compelling opportunities in the spaces we like, then we will do them, but if the market isn’t cooperating or we are not seeing interesting deals, we are fine sitting on the sidelines,” said Allen Waldrop, director of private equity at APFC.
The sovereign wealth fund has executed 50 co-investments over the past decade, driven by the conviction that these deals offer substantial fee savings and potentially higher returns compared to traditional private equity fund investments, according to the statement. It made four co-investment deals between March and August 2023, accounting for nearly a third of the capital deployed during the same period.
That an LP feels the need to issue a statement reiterating its support for a strategy like co-investments feels significant. Its move follows the fund’s decision to add a direct investment programme at its strategic planning meeting on 30 October. The programme will consist of three employees focused on direct investments and co-investments under the PE division, our colleagues at Buyouts reported (registration required).
Just over two-thirds (67 percent) of investors plan to participate in private equity co-investment opportunities over the next 12 months, according to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study, slightly up from 64 percent a year ago. Compared with prior years, however, co-investment appetite has been sliding gradually, from 73 percent in the 2019 study and 71 percent in 2021.
Despite an overall slowdown in dealmaking this year, co-investment dealflow in 2023 has been robust, Nick Warmingham, managing director, co-investments, at Cambridge Associates, told PEI, citing a number of contributing factors. “First, sponsors are putting more equity in deals, with leverage being more expensive and difficult. Second, there are some GPs who are syndicating more from deals to better manage their fundraising cycles. Third, there’s also an element of GPs competing for LP capital, and co-investment is a great way to attract commitments.”
Barriers to entry
Financial advisers are facing something of a quandary. On the one hand, they – or their wealthy clients – are hungry for more alternatives: 85 percent expect to raise allocations to one or more alternative asset classes in the next year, according to a recent survey conducted by CAIS and Mercer. To be more specific, 68 percent plan to do so for PE and private debt. More than half (51 percent) of advisers expect to allocate more than 15 percent of client portfolios to alternatives by 2025.
That’s the good news. The bad news, however, is that doing so is expected to be difficult. More than half (55 percent) said that high levels of paperwork and administration challenged their adoption of alternatives. Some 47 percent said the lack of liquidity was problematic, and 35 percent cited difficulties in due diligence and compliance.
Financial advisers play a key role in the democratisation of private markets. At one November industry event held by a global PE manager, an exec in charge of growing the firm’s wealth platform told Side Letter that educating financial advisers about private markets is even more important than educating private wealth investors themselves. This is because they are crucial intermediaries in distributing PE managers’ products to the wealth market.
That said, the more layers between a GP and the end investor, the greater the potential for communication problems to arise, Private Equity International noted in July. “It’s us speaking to product selectors or fund selectors, fund selectors educating relationship managers and relationship managers educating the clients – so there is a longer cascade of information,” said Kerrine Koh, managing director for client solutions at Hamilton Lane. Even with readily available information and learning materials, fund managers cannot always ensure the message is relayed via private bankers, or that end investors fully incorporate that knowledge into commitment decisions.
Essentials
Buying and building
Research by private market intelligence platform Gain.pro has found that PE and VC-backed companies significantly outgrew privately owned firms in Europe over the past decade. The report, Finding Growth in Europe, found that PE-backed companies achieved average growth rates of 10-12 percent, double that of privately owned companies at 5 percent. In the last five years, VC and PE-backed companies outperformed their peers by a factor of 2-4x.
Buy-and-build strategies were found to be the most effective strategy for achieving rapid growth, with 32 percent of European businesses that used this method achieving organic growth of more than 10 percent. The report also noted that PE-backed firms are much more active in buy-and-build than their privately owned counterparts, almost half of which do not engage in the strategy at all. In comparison, 28 percent of PE-backed companies are actively engaged – defined by Gain.pro as acquiring at least one company per year – with buy and build.
“European investors need to be more vigilant to find growth opportunities,” said Sid Jain, head of insights at Gain.pro. “Investors should seek out multiple arbitrage opportunities that do not rely on overall market multiples, but more on buy-and-build and operational improvements.”
On that note…
The direct lending market in Europe defied economic and geopolitical stresses in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest MidCap Monitor from Houlihan Lokey. The three-month period saw 96 unitranche transactions closed, compared with 62 in the second quarter, with the key markets of the UK, France, Germany and Benelux all seeing substantial increases in the number of deals. Germany had the highest increase at 138 percent.
Despite some conjecture that the changed financing environment would lead to a dwindling in popularity of the buy-and-build strategy, there was no evidence of this in the Q3 numbers, with 50 add-on acquisitions (51 percent of the total) representing a “very significant” increase in these deals quarter to quarter. With Houlihan Lokey noting that M&A markets have adapted to the economic circumstances, it said the pipeline was building and may deliver even stronger dealflow heading into Q1 2024.
“The change quarter-on-quarter is remarkable and shows a turnaround in optimism by banks and debt funds,” said Norbert Schmitz, managing director in Houlihan Lokey’s capital markets group.
Dig deeper
Institution: Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board
Headquarters: Boston, US
AUM: $98.6 billion
Allocation to private equity: 17.2%
Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (MassPRIM) recently added BlackFin Capital Partners as an approved co-investment manager and approved two commitments to private equity, as confirmed by a spokesperson at the pension.
The pension fund committed $150 million to American Securities Partners IX and $100m to BlackFin Financial Services Fund IV.
American Securities is a value-orientated manager specialising in the industrial sector. The firm also invests in the business services, healthcare services and consumer sectors. Its latest flagship is seeking $7 billion. The commitment furthers an existing relationship between MassPRIM and American Securities, having invested together in four prior funds and two co-investments since 2018.
Founded in 2009, BlackFin Capital Partners is a private equity group focused on investing in lower mid-market, asset-light financial services businesses across Western Europe. MassPRIM’s commitment to the firm is its first with the manager.
For more information on MassPRIM, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer and Hannah Zhang.