Side Letter: Co-investment conviction

Co-investment conviction

Today’s challenging environment is placing even greater significance on co-investments. The availability (or lower use) of debt, the need to attract LPs and a desire to bridge the gap between fundraises have all contributed to ensure that the strategy remains a compelling proposition for investors and their managers alike.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, for its part, is taking an opportunistic approach to co-investments. Unlike some LPs that adhere to a specific co-investment deployment rate, Alaska said in a Tuesday statement that it will continue to employ the strategy whenever it sees fit. “If we see compelling opportunities in the spaces we like, then we will do them, but if the market isn’t cooperating or we are not seeing interesting deals, we are fine sitting on the sidelines,” said Allen Waldrop, director of private equity at APFC.

The sovereign wealth fund has executed 50 co-investments over the past decade, driven by the conviction that these deals offer substantial fee savings and potentially higher returns compared to traditional private equity fund investments, according to the statement. It made four co-investment deals between March and August 2023, accounting for nearly a third of the capital deployed during the same period.

That an LP feels the need to issue a statement reiterating its support for a strategy like co-investments feels significant. Its move follows the fund’s decision to add a direct investment programme at its strategic planning meeting on 30 October. The programme will consist of three employees focused on direct investments and co-investments under the PE division, our colleagues at Buyouts reported (registration required).

Just over two-thirds (67 percent) of investors plan to participate in private equity co-investment opportunities over the next 12 months, according to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study, slightly up from 64 percent a year ago. Compared with prior years, however, co-investment appetite has been sliding gradually, from 73 percent in the 2019 study and 71 percent in 2021.

Despite an overall slowdown in dealmaking this year, co-investment dealflow in 2023 has been robust, Nick Warmingham, managing director, co-investments, at Cambridge Associates, told PEI, citing a number of contributing factors. “First, sponsors are putting more equity in deals, with leverage being more expensive and difficult. Second, there are some GPs who are syndicating more from deals to better manage their fundraising cycles. Third, there’s also an element of GPs competing for LP capital, and co-investment is a great way to attract commitments.”

Barriers to entry

Financial advisers are facing something of a quandary. On the one hand, they – or their wealthy clients – are hungry for more alternatives: 85 percent expect to raise allocations to one or more alternative asset classes in the next year, according to a recent survey conducted by CAIS and Mercer. To be more specific, 68 percent plan to do so for PE and private debt. More than half (51 percent) of advisers expect to allocate more than 15 percent of client portfolios to alternatives by 2025.

That’s the good news. The bad news, however, is that doing so is expected to be difficult. More than half (55 percent) said that high levels of paperwork and administration challenged their adoption of alternatives. Some 47 percent said the lack of liquidity was problematic, and 35 percent cited difficulties in due diligence and compliance.

Financial advisers play a key role in the democratisation of private markets. At one November industry event held by a global PE manager, an exec in charge of growing the firm’s wealth platform told Side Letter that educating financial advisers about private markets is even more important than educating private wealth investors themselves. This is because they are crucial intermediaries in distributing PE managers’ products to the wealth market.

That said, the more layers between a GP and the end investor, the greater the potential for communication problems to arise, Private Equity International noted in July. “It’s us speaking to product selectors or fund selectors, fund selectors educating relationship managers and relationship managers educating the clients – so there is a longer cascade of information,” said Kerrine Koh, managing director for client solutions at Hamilton Lane. Even with readily available information and learning materials, fund managers cannot always ensure the message is relayed via private bankers, or that end investors fully incorporate that knowledge into commitment decisions.

Essentials