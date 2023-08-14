Side Letter: CVC’s Asia fund; CPP’s currency crunch; Mercer’s wealth boss loss

Just happened
CVC’s Asia fund
Asia-Pacific fundraising may be down, yet certain funds are still managing to attract sizeable commitments. Case in point: CVC Capital Partners has so far raised at least $4.45 billion for its CVC Capital Partners Asia VI, per an SEC filing last week. The fund launched in August 2022 with a $6 billion target, and has secured $400 million from CPP Investments and $150 million from Oregon State Treasury, according to Private Equity International data. CVC declined to comment on the fundraise.
The vehicle is already close in size to its 2020-vintage, $4.5 billion predecessor, Asia Pacific V, even excluding any capital that may not have been counted in the filing. Fund V had generated a 1.23x TVPI as of 30 September, according to Oregon State data. Its predecessor, the 2014-vintage Asia Pacific IV, which raised $3.5 billion, had generated a 1.92x TVPI, 0.89x DPI and 17.17 percent IRR as of 30 June 2022, per Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana data.
APAC funds closed on $16 billion in the first half of 2023, raising just over one-third of the $44 billion collected by European funds and less than half of the $37 billion raised by APAC funds in H1 2022, according to PEI data. Only 57 APAC funds reached a final close in the first half, putting the region on track to finish well below the 266 funds closed throughout 2022.
The fact that CVC has already matched the size of its predecessor after roughly a year in market is notable given that some funds in the region are taking longer than expected on the fundraising trail. It also suggests that LP appetites for Asia-Pacific haven’t shrunk completely, even if they are being more thoughtful about where capital is headed.
CPP’s currency crunch
The world’s largest private equity investor, CPP Investments, last week released its Q1 earnings update for the 2024 fiscal year. The fund reported a 0.8 percent net loss for the quarter ending 30 June, representing C$5 billion ($3.7 billion; €3.4 billion). This was offset by C$9 billion in net transfers from the Canada Pension Plan, which pushed its total net assets to C$575 billion from C$570 billion last quarter.
Returns were negatively impacted by currency fluctuations after the Canadian dollar “strengthened against most major currencies”, hitting portfolio gains in local terms, the earnings report said. Interestingly, such changes can sometimes prove beneficial on the deployment side, with a stronger home currency translating into greater firepower when committing to new funds or deals in other currencies. Of course, the trade-off is that distributions in other currencies don’t go as far.
Here are some other highlights from the quarter:
- Net private equity investments reached C$147.5 billion, a modest increase from C$146.1 billion as of 31 March. Commitments included $300 million across Genstar Capital Partners XI and Fund XI Opportunities.
- Deal highlights include completing the sale of European satellite service provider Inmarsat to US-based satellite business Viasat, generating $206 million of net cash proceeds. CPP retains a 9 percent stake.
- It also invested NZ$105 million ($62.7 million; €57.3 million) to acquire a 9.4 percent stake in New Zealand-headquartered donor management software system Pushpay Holdings alongside Australia’s BGH Capital.
You can read more about CPP’s approach to the private markets this year – including its thoughts on valuations, China and deployment pacing – in Private Equity International‘s April cover story with global PE head Suyi Kim.
Mercer’s wealth boss loss
Janet Li, Mercer‘s wealth business leader in Asia, has left the firm, Side Letter has learned. Li, who was based in Hong Kong, joined the investment consultant in 2018 following a 16-year stint at Willis Towers Watson, where she was most recently director of investments for Greater China, per LinkedIn. Li’s duties included leading the firm’s wealth advisory and delegated implementation team, including investments and retirement, Fund Selector Asia reported at the time of her appointment. Her destination is unknown.
“Mercer confirms that Janet Li has made the decision to explore new opportunities outside of the organisation,” Michael Dempsey, president of investments and retirement, said in a statement. “After five years [at] Mercer, Janet departs with our respect, gratitude and best wishes. Michael Lernihan, our global investment sales and propositions leader, will assume the role of interim Asia wealth leader while we search for Janet’s successor.”
Essentials
Secondaries stats
Greenhill last week released its Global Secondary Market Review H1 2023. Here are some key takeaways, courtesy of our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required):
- Secondaries pricing across all strategies, including buyouts, private credit, and venture and growth, slid from 83 percent in full-year 2022 to 80 percent in the first half, with most strategies trading sideways.
- The secondaries market saw $44 billion of transaction volume in the first half – down from $58 billion across the same period last year – with LP-led transactions making up $27 billion of volume.
- Single-asset continuation funds made up 53 percent of the $17 billion GP-led deal volume in the first half, despite buyers stating a preference for multi-asset deals.
- The fact that buyers feel they can do more in-depth due diligence on a single asset may have led to more conviction in these transactions, Bernhard Engelien, Greenhill’s head of European secondaries advisory, said, adding that pricing has also played a part.
- The majority of secondaries transactions in the first half involved multi-buyer mosaic solutions, elevated on previous years.
Dig deeper
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Madeleine Farman