Side Letter: CVC’s hard-cap breaker

CVC's APAC fund close is a timely reminder that LPs aren't eschewing the region altogether. Plus: how to improve your DPI and why not everyone is sold on impact-linked carry.

Just happened

What slowdown?

This morning, PEI Group published an episode of the Spotlight Podcast in which Hong Kong bureau chief Alex Lynn sat down with three of Asia-Pacific’s most senior placement agents to discuss how LPs and GPs were navigating the region’s “toughest” fundraising environment in history. If you haven’t already listened to the episode, find and subscribe to it here or on Apple, Spotify, PodBean, Audible, Google and Pandora.

CVC Capital Partners is one firm that appears to have traversed these perilous waters without issue. Just hours after our podcast went live, the firm said it had held a $6.8 billion final close on CVC Capital Partners Asia VI. For context, that is not only well north of CVC’s initial $6 billion target, it’s also above its original $6.5 billion hard-cap. Fund VI, which launched in August 2022, is roughly 50 percent larger than the 2018-vintage Fund V, according to PEI data.

CVC, in a statement, attributed its success to several factors: “Consistent returns; low loss ratios; stable leadership team; strength in [Southeast Asia] and strong regional Asian footprint; global network and brand; well-defined and consistent investment strategy.”

The 2008-vintage CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific III had delivered a 1.53x DPI and 12.8 percent IRR as of 30 June 2023, according to Oregon State Treasury data. Its successor, the 2014-vintage CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV had delivered a 0.97x DPI, 1.93x TVPI and 16.35 percent IRR as of 31 December 2022, per Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana data.

It’s easy to understate CVC’s achievement. After all, some of the region’s best-known firms are having a tough time on the fundraising trail. PAG, a pan-regional manager with a pedigree in Chinese PE, for example, has only collected around $2.41 billion towards its $9 billion target for PAG Asia Capital IV after 27 months in market, per PEI data. In June, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor reported that the firm had launched a secondaries tender offer process to help cash-strapped LPs. The status of this secondaries transaction is unclear.

There a couple of other clues to CVC’s success. For one thing, it is significant that of the 26 APAC-based assets listed on CVC’s website, 12 are in Southeast Asia and only three are headquartered in China. What’s more, APAC-based LPs are understood to have overtaken North American LPs as the largest constituent of this latest vintage – likely a result of the latter growing more cautious in the region and grappling with allocation issues in the broader portfolio.

Private Equity International has examined the factors causing APAC’s fundraising slowdown at length over recent years, with regulatory uncertainty and geopolitical tensions among the leading causes. While CVC’s impressive close alone doesn’t mean APAC’s fundraising fortunes are likely to enjoy a revival any time soon, it’s a timely reminder that LPs aren’t eschewing the region altogether. GPs marketing APAC funds should take heart.

Driving DPI

Distributed to paid-in ratios, specifically low ones, are proving one of the biggest obstacles for would-be fundraisers in 2024. Multi-asset continuation funds could be the answer, according to a report. Such vehicles represented the largest proportion of GP-led transactions last year, accounting for 47 percent of the $45 billion executed globally, according to research from Campbell Lutyens.

Compared with a continuation fund involving just one asset, moving multiple assets into a continuation fund can be a “big jump” for DPI, Gerald Cooper, head of the firm’s secondaries advisory practice in North America, told our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required). “[It can be] the equivalent of three M&A transactions wrapped up in one, and it can be done in a quarter of the amount of time” compared with M&A sales in a difficult market, he added.

Where there’s supply, there’s demand. At the larger end of the spectrum, the buyer universe for multi-asset deals is “a little bit broader than it is [for] single-asset deals”, Cooper said. Expect to see more multi-asset continuation fund processes coming to market this year. For those GPs contemplating such a process, the key will be ensuring buyers consider theirs to be a quality transaction.

Essentials

Dispatches from RIF

Side Letter was on the ground at Private Equity International‘s Responsible Investment Forum: New York yesterday where there were mixed views about impact-linked carry, ie, tying a manager’s carried interest to extra-financial goals.

One portfolio manager said impact-linked carry was the gold standard for assessing the alignment of financial incentives with impact goals. However, the person stressed that it was important to understand how the tool could really work, and that there are multiple ways to evaluate whether GPs have achieved sustainable outcomes.

Others were more sceptical about its implementation, noting that impact-linked carry can be inherently subjective to measure and one that’s challenging to build in a reasonable way for all GPs.

EQT is among the highest-profile firms to link carry to sustainability objectives, having done so for its Future fund, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). About half of the European managers that one investment firm at the Forum said they had met in the past six months have an impact-linked carry mechanism in place.