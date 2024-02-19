Side Letter: How to market IRRs

How to market IRRs

Another day, another regulatory complication for private equity managers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s latest guidance on its marketing rules will send GPs back to the drawing boards, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). In a 6 February update to its Frequently Asked Questions page on the marketing rule, the SEC said that any fund manager offering gross and net performance data in its public-facing documents must use “the same methodology” to calculate the two figures “over the same time period”.

Fund managers cannot offer investors or potential investors a gross IRR that leaves out fund borrowing (including sub lines) alongside only the net IRR that factors in fund borrowing in. If fund managers wish to show investors or potential investors net IRR with fund-level sub lines factored, they must also either a) show what the net IRR would be without the sub lines or b) explain how those sub lines effect net IRR.

“The staff believes that such a presentation would result in IRR calculations being made across different time periods (eg gross IRR calculations beginning when funds initially use their lines of credit to acquire investments, and net IRR calculations beginning only once all capital commitments are called and the lines of credit are retired),” regulators say in the new FAQ.

The new guidance is likely to confuse investors, said Igor Rozenblit, a former top SEC examiner who launched compliance consultancy Iron Road Partners. Among the problems with the new clarification, he noted, is that investors aren’t used to seeing data presented in the way regulators are now demanding it be presented. “It’s going to force some managers to completely recast their net or completely recast their gross in a way that may confuse investors who are used to another approach.”