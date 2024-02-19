Side Letter: How to market IRRs

Just happened
How to market IRRs
Another day, another regulatory complication for private equity managers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s latest guidance on its marketing rules will send GPs back to the drawing boards, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). In a 6 February update to its Frequently Asked Questions page on the marketing rule, the SEC said that any fund manager offering gross and net performance data in its public-facing documents must use “the same methodology” to calculate the two figures “over the same time period”.
Fund managers cannot offer investors or potential investors a gross IRR that leaves out fund borrowing (including sub lines) alongside only the net IRR that factors in fund borrowing in. If fund managers wish to show investors or potential investors net IRR with fund-level sub lines factored, they must also either a) show what the net IRR would be without the sub lines or b) explain how those sub lines effect net IRR.
“The staff believes that such a presentation would result in IRR calculations being made across different time periods (eg gross IRR calculations beginning when funds initially use their lines of credit to acquire investments, and net IRR calculations beginning only once all capital commitments are called and the lines of credit are retired),” regulators say in the new FAQ.
The new guidance is likely to confuse investors, said Igor Rozenblit, a former top SEC examiner who launched compliance consultancy Iron Road Partners. Among the problems with the new clarification, he noted, is that investors aren’t used to seeing data presented in the way regulators are now demanding it be presented. “It’s going to force some managers to completely recast their net or completely recast their gross in a way that may confuse investors who are used to another approach.”
Fund finance findings
Subscription credit lines are becoming significantly more expensive, research from law firm Haynes Boone has found. Margins for such facilities rose over 17 percent last year, with half of sub lines in the fourth quarter of last year having spreads of roughly 250 basis points. While recent market volatility has raised concerns about fund finance, sub lines remain “valuable tools” for sponsors and have historically proven resilient through periods of higher interest rates, said Aleks Kopec, a partner in Haynes Boone’s fund finance practice group.
Here are a few other takeaways from the report, based on internal data and a poll of almost 300 industry participants in November last year:
- The average tenor of a sub line facility is down, at 19 months last year. In 2022 the average tenor was 23.5 months.
- In NAV financings, most issuances last year were pure NAV facilities at almost 60 percent by type. Hybrids and sub line transitions accounted for the remainder.
- Security packages for NAV financings remained a major negotiation point. ‘Pledge of account for distributions’ was the most commonly used security package, followed by ‘negative pledges’ and ‘pledge of equity in holding vehicle’, the survey found. This latter package is becoming increasingly widespread as it provides the lender with control over the assets without tripping transfer restrictions at the underlying investment level, according to Haynes Boone.
- Just under half of NAV facilities required no minimum uncalled capital amount. Such requirements typically provide additional comfort or support to the lender. Just 26 percent of NAV facilities required minimum uncalled capital amounts ‘most of the time’.
Essentials
LBO defaults
US mid-market debt issuance was flat last year, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Issuance was $36.5 billion in 2023, compared with $36.7 billion in 2022, and down slightly from $38.3 billion in 2021.
Turmoil in the banking sector, geopolitical and recessionary concerns, and lingering inflation and supply-chain issues contributed to a slow first half in 2023. Fourth-quarter issuance declined 14.8 percent year on year to $9.5 billion and dropped by 16 percent from Q3 2023. While issuance was down, the market maintained momentum into 2024 on the coattails of a robust third quarter.
The default rate for large mid-market issuers within Fitch’s leveraged loan universe reached 5.5 percent for 2023, the highest rate in Fitch’s data going back to 2007. It was higher than the 4.6 percent and 4 percent rates for 2009 and 2020 respectively, which corresponded with the global financial crisis and covid-19.
LBO issuance in Q4 2023 was scarce, with only four deals closing – the lowest number since Q3 2020 when no deals cleared. Although fourth quarter volume declined 8.3 percent year on year to $1.3 billion, annual 2023 issuance volume came in 6.9 percent higher than 2022 levels, primarily driven by $2.5 billion of issuance in Q3 2023.
South Africa springs for PE
The chief executive of the South African Rugby Union has penned an open letter to fans amid reports that the union is in discussions to team up with a PE firm. In the letter, Rian Oberholzer said, “The Springboks [the South African national rugby team] are not being sold – not now and not ever.” If the PE deal is approved, he added, it will involve a PE firm becoming a minority shareholder in the commercial rights to SA Rugby’s activities in a newly created commercial rights company, with the union remaining the majority shareholder.
News of a potential partnership between SA Rugby and Seattle-based Ackerley Sports Group broke at the beginning of February. Sports business publication Sportico reported at the time that the deal is valued at $75 million and is due to close in May, pending approval from SA Rugby members. In his letter, Oberholzer noted that the partnership is intended to boost the union’s commercial presence. “The Springboks are back-to-back world champions, but off the field, the financial sustainability of rugby is far from world class… We can’t produce that step change alone and from the foot of Africa, so we have actively sought a partnership with an organisation possessing the platforms, networks, and relationships to enhance our commercial value.”
Sports and PE have become increasingly interconnected in recent years (the reasons for which Side Letter explored earlier this month). The fact that Oberholzer felt obligated to assuage fans’ fears over the prospect of a PE partnership, however, shows there is work to be done in educating the sporting world and wider public about the benefits of this asset class.
