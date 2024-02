Side Letter: How to market IRRs

Subscription credit lines are becoming significantly more expensive, research from law firm Haynes Boone has found. Margins for such facilities rose over 17 percent last year, with half of sub lines in the fourth quarter of last year having spreads of roughly 250 basis points. While recent market volatility has raised concerns about fund finance, sub lines remain “valuable tools” for sponsors and have historically proven resilient through periods of higher interest rates, said Aleks Kopec, a partner in Haynes Boone’s fund finance practice group.

Here are a few other takeaways from the report, based on internal data and a poll of almost 300 industry participants in November last year:

LBO defaults

US mid-market debt issuance was flat last year, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Issuance was $36.5 billion in 2023, compared with $36.7 billion in 2022, and down slightly from $38.3 billion in 2021.

Turmoil in the banking sector, geopolitical and recessionary concerns, and lingering inflation and supply-chain issues contributed to a slow first half in 2023. Fourth-quarter issuance declined 14.8 percent year on year to $9.5 billion and dropped by 16 percent from Q3 2023. While issuance was down, the market maintained momentum into 2024 on the coattails of a robust third quarter.

The default rate for large mid-market issuers within Fitch’s leveraged loan universe reached 5.5 percent for 2023, the highest rate in Fitch’s data going back to 2007. It was higher than the 4.6 percent and 4 percent rates for 2009 and 2020 respectively, which corresponded with the global financial crisis and covid-19.

LBO issuance in Q4 2023 was scarce, with only four deals closing – the lowest number since Q3 2020 when no deals cleared. Although fourth quarter volume declined 8.3 percent year on year to $1.3 billion, annual 2023 issuance volume came in 6.9 percent higher than 2022 levels, primarily driven by $2.5 billion of issuance in Q3 2023.

South Africa springs for PE

The chief executive of the South African Rugby Union has penned an open letter to fans amid reports that the union is in discussions to team up with a PE firm. In the letter, Rian Oberholzer said, “The Springboks [the South African national rugby team] are not being sold – not now and not ever.” If the PE deal is approved, he added, it will involve a PE firm becoming a minority shareholder in the commercial rights to SA Rugby’s activities in a newly created commercial rights company, with the union remaining the majority shareholder.

News of a potential partnership between SA Rugby and Seattle-based Ackerley Sports Group broke at the beginning of February. Sports business publication Sportico reported at the time that the deal is valued at $75 million and is due to close in May, pending approval from SA Rugby members. In his letter, Oberholzer noted that the partnership is intended to boost the union’s commercial presence. “The Springboks are back-to-back world champions, but off the field, the financial sustainability of rugby is far from world class… We can’t produce that step change alone and from the foot of Africa, so we have actively sought a partnership with an organisation possessing the platforms, networks, and relationships to enhance our commercial value.”

Sports and PE have become increasingly interconnected in recent years (the reasons for which Side Letter explored earlier this month). The fact that Oberholzer felt obligated to assuage fans’ fears over the prospect of a PE partnership, however, shows there is work to be done in educating the sporting world and wider public about the benefits of this asset class.

