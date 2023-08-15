Side Letter: Investor Report preview; African PE update

Investor insights

Private Equity International will publish its H1 Investor Report on Wednesday, and Side Letter is able to offer a sneak preview. The report uses PEI’s proprietary data to ascertain which institutional investors made the largest commitments to private equity in the first half of 2023. Here are some of the highlights coming up in tomorrow’s edition:

The 20 largest commitments to closed-end funds totalled $7.8 billion, up slightly from $7.4 billion in the equivalent period last year.

Washington State Investment Board was responsible for the two largest commitments, giving $750 million each to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI and TA XV.

Tech, media and telecoms was the most popular sector for LP commitments tracked by PEI in the first half, with 57 percent, followed by financial services and healthcare (44 percent each).

Across all institutions in PEI‘s database, 47 percent were overallocated to PE as of June, with half of all public pension funds overexposed.

Update on African PE

African private capital stats in the first half of 2023 largely mirror the depressed dealmaking, fundraising and exits seen globally, according to the latest report from the African Private Capital Association. Here’s what you need to know:

Private capital fundraising reached $2.3 billion across final and interim closes in H1, en route to the same level as full-year 2022’s $3.7 billion.

LPs were drawn to private debt funds, which attracted substantially more capital ($400 million) in H1 2023 than in previous years, and thrice the total value raised in the entirety of 2022.

Deal value was down 52 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion. Deal volume also dropped 44 percent to 196 deals.

The financial sector proved most popular, accounting for the largest share of deal volume (20 percent) and deal value (31 percent).

West Africa and South Africa were the most active markets, accounting for 27 percent and 25 percent respectively of total deal count in H1.

Exit activity was also muted, with 17 exits reported in H1 2023, versus 29 exits for the equivalent period last year.

Keep an eye out for PEI‘s Africa special report, which will be published in September.

HK’s newest Landmark

Multifamily office Landmark Family Office has formally launched in Hong Kong, per a Monday statement. “We are extremely confident about the strategic location of LFO’s headquarters in Hong Kong, where the world-class regulatory environment and strong government support for the family office sector provides an optimal ecosystem for our family office setup,” chief executive Cameron Harvey said in the statement.

Though LFO already began operating in Hong Kong in January this year and subsequently opened a Sydney office, the organisation “strategically selected Hong Kong” as its formal headquarters this month given its favourable operating environment for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth clients, the statement said. It is also looking to expand its presence in Singapore and the Middle East.

Harvey was previously a managing director at Raffles Family Office for four years, and also held senior management roles at BNP Paribas and UBS. Landmark’s investment activity will be led from Hong Kong by CIO Andrew Sharrock, who joined in January following a 20-year stint at State Street.

Private markets will play a crucial part of Landmark’s business, Harvey told Side Letter in June. “Everyone knows that you need diversification to optimise risk-adjusted returns. It’s important to apply those same principles to private markets, which includes having a diversified portfolio of venture capital and private equity investments.” Rather than partnering with intermediaries such as private banks to access PE opportunities, the family office is building GP relationships on its own. “It’s really done organically through our own personal network of relationships and our own long-term clients,” he added. Watch this space.

