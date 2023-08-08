Side Letter: KKR’s wealth wave; Jefferies’ Credit Suisse coup

KKR’s wealth wave

KKR’s capital-raising efforts in the private wealth channel appear to be bearing fruit. Speaking on the firm’s second-quarter earnings call on Monday, head of investor relations Craig Larson said KKR had raised $1.9 billion across private equity and infrastructure from the wealth space in 2023. This follows the launch of dedicated vehicles for both asset classes in Q1, with the PE version holding a $400 million first close that quarter. “Ninety days later, here we are with $1.9 billion raised… It’s ahead of our expectations,” Larson noted.

KKR first shared its plans to launch democratised PE products last year. KKR Private Markets Equity Fund – or K-PRIME, which is offered to non-US investors – had received total subscriptions of $617 million as of end-June, per its latest monthly report. The vehicle invests across buyout, core PE, mid-market and growth and impact strategies. The firm also has a US wealth offering: KKR Private Equity Conglomerate, or K-PEC.

The retail channel is a strategic focus for the New York-headquartered firm, which has been hiring distribution talent and making investments in headcount and sales in recent years. It invested in online fundraising giant iCapital in 2021 and has since offered accredited investors on the fintech platform access to its portfolio of private markets strategies. Co-CEO Scott Nuttall said on the earnings call that private wealth is “not just a US opportunity”, noting that KKR has also built dedicated teams in Europe and Asia. The latter in particular has excited global alternatives participants due to the rampant growth of the private wealth segment in these markets.

“Individual investors have not had an easy way to access the alts space historically,” Larson noted. “That is certainly true as it relates to private equity most specifically. If individual investors have 1 percent of their assets in alts today and that goes to 5 percent over the next several years, that’s $8 trillion to $10 trillion of additional capital that has a potential to flow into alternative products.” Read other takeaways from the firm’s Q2 results here.

Jefferies’ joiners

A team of former Credit Suisse fundraisers is jumping ship to Jefferies, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). A group of 15 to 20 fundraising professionals – about half of whom are senior-level executives – are leaving to establish a fundraising operation at the New York investment bank. The group will be co-led by New York-based Daniel Claster and London-based Andrew Wilbur, two managing directors and veterans at Credit Suisse. The departures are part of an exodus of talent that has moved on from the bank since the Swiss government forced UBS Group to buy Credit Suisse in March.

The group will be among a handful of fierce competitors vying for business from private markets GPs who are finding it increasingly difficult to raise funds in the current environment. Other larger competitors in the market include UBS, PJT Park Hill, Campbell Lutyens, Sixpoint Partners, Evercore and Lazard. The Wall Street Journal first reported the moves.

