Side Letter: KKR’s wealth wave; Jefferies’ Credit Suisse coup

Just happened
KKR’s wealth wave
KKR’s capital-raising efforts in the private wealth channel appear to be bearing fruit. Speaking on the firm’s second-quarter earnings call on Monday, head of investor relations Craig Larson said KKR had raised $1.9 billion across private equity and infrastructure from the wealth space in 2023. This follows the launch of dedicated vehicles for both asset classes in Q1, with the PE version holding a $400 million first close that quarter. “Ninety days later, here we are with $1.9 billion raised… It’s ahead of our expectations,” Larson noted.
KKR first shared its plans to launch democratised PE products last year. KKR Private Markets Equity Fund – or K-PRIME, which is offered to non-US investors – had received total subscriptions of $617 million as of end-June, per its latest monthly report. The vehicle invests across buyout, core PE, mid-market and growth and impact strategies. The firm also has a US wealth offering: KKR Private Equity Conglomerate, or K-PEC.
The retail channel is a strategic focus for the New York-headquartered firm, which has been hiring distribution talent and making investments in headcount and sales in recent years. It invested in online fundraising giant iCapital in 2021 and has since offered accredited investors on the fintech platform access to its portfolio of private markets strategies. Co-CEO Scott Nuttall said on the earnings call that private wealth is “not just a US opportunity”, noting that KKR has also built dedicated teams in Europe and Asia. The latter in particular has excited global alternatives participants due to the rampant growth of the private wealth segment in these markets.
“Individual investors have not had an easy way to access the alts space historically,” Larson noted. “That is certainly true as it relates to private equity most specifically. If individual investors have 1 percent of their assets in alts today and that goes to 5 percent over the next several years, that’s $8 trillion to $10 trillion of additional capital that has a potential to flow into alternative products.” Read other takeaways from the firm’s Q2 results here.
Jefferies’ joiners
A team of former Credit Suisse fundraisers is jumping ship to Jefferies, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). A group of 15 to 20 fundraising professionals – about half of whom are senior-level executives – are leaving to establish a fundraising operation at the New York investment bank. The group will be co-led by New York-based Daniel Claster and London-based Andrew Wilbur, two managing directors and veterans at Credit Suisse. The departures are part of an exodus of talent that has moved on from the bank since the Swiss government forced UBS Group to buy Credit Suisse in March.
The group will be among a handful of fierce competitors vying for business from private markets GPs who are finding it increasingly difficult to raise funds in the current environment. Other larger competitors in the market include UBS, PJT Park Hill, Campbell Lutyens, Sixpoint Partners, Evercore and Lazard. The Wall Street Journal first reported the moves.
Essentials
Opening the VC flood-Gates
Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Bill Gates’ climate venture firm, has launched its third flagship fund, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). While the target for Fund III is unclear, Gates told a Bloomberg podcast last year that it would aim to raise $1 billion. The firm’s flagship strategies invest in start-ups that create solutions for decarbonisation, aiming to provide “cheap and reliable clean energy to the world”, Gates wrote in 2016.
BEV’s second fund closed on $1.25 billion in 2021, while its 2016-vintage predecessor gathered $1 billion from 28 billionaires including Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Jack Ma and Mark Zuckerberg. Notable investments from the flagships include an $80 million Series D funding round for carbon capture, utilisation and storage firm CarbonCure, $25 million into algae-based jet and diesel fuel company Viridos, and $20 million into robotics company GeologicAI.
Dig deeper
Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund
Headquarters: Albany, US
AUM: $242.3 billion
Allocation to private equity: 14.73%
The New York State Common Retirement Fund has disclosed several commitments, as stated in the recently published minutes of their meetings.
The Albany-based public pension fund made the following commitments:
- $450 million to TA XV
- $375 million to MSD Empire Fund
- $125 million to EagleTree Partners VI
- $100 million to CVI Excelsior Opportunities Fund
- €100 million to Providence Strategic Growth Europe II
TA Associates launched its 15th flagship fund in Q3 2022, aiming to raise $15 billion in capital. The fund focuses on growth equity and targets North America and Europe investments.
BDT & MSD Partners launched an SMA fund in 2023, primarily focused on private equity debt investments.
EagleTree Capital‘s sixth flagship fund was also launched in Q3 2022, with a target size of $1.6 billion. It has already secured $1.2 billion in commitments and is close to reaching its final close.
AB CarVal Investors launched the Opportunities fund in 2022 with an undisclosed target size. It has successfully raised $100 million.
PSG introduced its second Europe fund in December 2021, reaching a first close of €2.39 billion in February 2023.
NYSCRF allocates 14.73 percent of its investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to $35.69 billion in capital.
