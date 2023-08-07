Side Letter: LPs resist China rebrands; Apollo’s Fund X shortfall

Out at SEA

APAC investors have pointed to Southeast Asia’s growing appeal for several years, driven by a shift in manufacturing away from China, a burgeoning start-up environment and demographic tailwinds. Pushed in part by China’s regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty, some Chinese GPs have expanded their focus beyond its borders, with Southeast Asia a popular destination.

“While I agree that traditionally our focus has been in China specifically – just because we were quite positive of China’s outlook at the time of the founding – over the past couple of years, the regulatory challenges, as well as the weak macro environment, really doesn’t warrant us to double down in China,” one senior executive at a Singapore-based fund manager told Side Letter last week. “If you look at the overall ASEAN market, you’re seeing five different countries where all of them are seeing a rise of the middle class themselves. That’s why we think in the near to medium term, the investment opportunities in Southeast Asia might be potentially attractive for us.”

Besides hoping to capture some of Southeast Asia’s structural appeal, many of these firms are no doubt hoping that a more diversified focus will also help to override some LPs’ caution towards Chinese PE. After all, a pan-regional play may, in theory, be an easier sell to investment committees based in the US or Europe this year than a purely China-focused one.

Some LPs, however, aren’t entirely convinced. One senior fund of funds executive told Side Letter recently they don’t find it “credible” to see GPs with a track record comprising one country to stray beyond that. One APAC-focused private funds lawyer, meanwhile, noted that a good offense may prove the best defense. In other words, acknowledging and addressing China uncertainty directly in their PPMs, and demonstrating confidence in their ability to continue to outperform in spite of these headwinds.

Apollo’s shortfall

In a sign of the times, Apollo Global Management has closed its 10th flagship buyout fund on about $20 billion, several billion dollars shy of the vehicle’s $25 billion target. Apollo Investment Fund X held its final close in mid-July, chief executive Marc Rowan said in the firm’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday. Capital raising occurred “over a 12-month marketing period”, he said, “versus continuing to market over an extended timeline”. Details here.

Earlier this year, co-president Scott Kleinman projected a final tally “in the low-$20 billion range”. Fund X secured less than Fund IX, which closed in 2017 on $24.7 billion. Apollo’s not alone in this experience. In July, Blackstone said its ninth flagship buyout offering will finish “in the low-$20 billion range”, below its $26.2 billion predecessor. Meanwhile, TPG has dialled back expectations on fundraising targets.

In Apollo’s earnings call, Rowan noted that Fund X’s closing took place in the context of a greatly changed PE landscape. “In the equity business, this year has really marked the end of an era. If I think about what happened over the prior decade – and perhaps longer than a decade – there were these incredible tailwinds… We now find ourselves in an absence of tailwinds. Rates are higher, growth is slower, globalisation is in retreat.”

They did the math