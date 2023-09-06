Side Letter: Partners Group’s evergreen expansion

Before diving into today’s news, we have a favour to ask of all our LP readers. PEI Group’s LP Perspectives 2024 survey, our annual study of institutional investors’ approaches to private markets asset classes over the coming year, is now live. The survey gathers insight on investors’ asset allocations, propensity to invest, performance predictions and views on the wider market. It takes no longer than 10 minutes to complete, and all submissions will remain anonymous.

Partners for Life

Partners Group is surging ahead with private wealth offerings via the launch of six evergreen products over the next six to 12 months, chief executive David Layton revealed on the firm’s half-yearly interim results call yesterday. One of these will focus on infrastructure investments, while another is an impact-focused offering, which we understand to be PG Life Evergreen, as our colleagues at New Private Markets reported in May (registration required).

Layton did not disclose which asset classes the remaining four would focus on and a spokesperson for the firm declined to provide further details. The evergreen market – the “predominant tool used by [private] wealth clients”, according to Layton – has grown to a roughly $400 billion market today. Partners Group’s private wealth AUM accounts for about $42 billion of that, he added.

The six products have been designed to fill a gap in distribution partners’ offerings to wealth advisers, Layton said. “There [are] specific holes that they have had in their portfolio, different holes that they’ve had in their private allocations. We are filling those holes with evolution that we’re driving to the market.”

Partners Group’s AUM rose 8 percent year-on-year to $142 billion as of end-June and expects to raise between $17 billion to $22 billion across its traditional and bespoke programmes for the full year.

Basquin, bitesize

Our colleagues at PE Hub Europe recently caught up with Thibault Basquin, co-head of buyout at Ardian, to discuss the dealmaking outlook for the remainder of 2023. The full article is well worth a read (registration required). Here are a few bitesize tidbits:

After H1 earnings season, increased visibility for potential acquirers and lenders on how businesses are performing should facilitate greater deal and financing activity.

Given that the majority of growth at the full year will be a result of price increases, it can be difficult to discern how “inflation-proof” businesses are, given the variety of market dynamics at play across different regions and geographies.

Firms need to be ready to hold assets for longer to deploy full value creation programmes and achieve optimal value at exit.

There is also an opportunity amid current market conditions for buy-and-build strategies aimed at consolidating businesses’ share of fragmented markets and creating industry leaders.

Essentials

PE going public

For all of PE’s conviction that private markets are superior to their public counterparts, a growing number appear to be leaning into the latter. This time it’s the turn of Danish mid-market firm Polaris Equity, which plans to acquire minority positions in listed small and mid-caps in the Nordic countries via a new offering: Polaris Public Equity, per a Tuesday statement. Target sectors will be similar to its flagship PE funds, which target industrials, IT, business and financial services, and retail.

For context, the firm held a €650 million final close last year for its fifth flagship fund. It also raised DKK 500 million ($72 million; €67 million) last year in a first close of its debut Flexible Capital fund, which will target subordinated loan capital and minority shareholdings. Roger Hagborg, a partner at the firm and portfolio manager of Polaris Public Equity, tells Side Letter that the firm is seeking to raise €100 million in the next six to 12 months for the strategy and plans to deploy the capital in about 10 core holdings. It can realise investments by a) orchestrating the sales process of the entire company, such as a take-private or a sale to a strategic buyer, or b) selling their shares in the open market.

The obvious question is why LPs would be attracted to Polaris’s offering if they can invest in public equities themselves. “We believe we have proven historically that we can generate excess returns, so the net return will still be higher,” Hagborg said. “We have an objective to return at least 15 percent annually, without any leverage on the fund level… Existing investors, mainly private individuals and smaller family offices, do not have the resources to do in-depth research on these companies. We come in and build an information edge through our PE approach and our resources.” He declined to comment on the fund’s fee structure.

The strategy won’t be for all PE LPs, Hagborg admits, so this is why the initial fundraising will target existing relationships. Polaris counts Danske Private Equity, PFA Pension, ATP Private Equity Partners and PensionDanmark among its LPs, according to PEI data. It is unclear whether these LPs have backed Polaris Equity and Hagborg did not provide details on the fund’s LP base.

GPs offering public equity vehicles include EQT and Alantra, which seek to apply a PE mindset to publicly listed, mid-market companies in Europe.

(Re)casting a wider net

Thirty-six VC firms have been selected for Recast Accelerate, a programme designed to help US managers led by women and non-binary executives to develop their operations, according to our colleagues at NPM (registration required). The programme, which is run by VC fund investor Recast Capital with support from Pivotal Ventures, intended to support only 30 managers and decided to increase its reach due to the quality and volume of applications.

As part of the programme, GPs are granted $100,000 each in expenses to build out their operations and are invited to take part in a 12-week education course. Of the 36 firms to be selected, 83 percent are raising their first fund, while 53 percent are one-person operations. Speaking to NPM, Recast co-founder Sara Zulkosky said that already having a fundraising track record “certainly wasn’t the Holy Grail of this process” – rather, the programme is aimed at identifying funds and managers with unique expertise that can bring something beneficial to the market.

“We’re essentially testing a hypothesis… that by supporting more women-led and non-binary-led emerging fund managers in market… we will see more underrepresented founders receive funding.”