Side Letter: PE’s dirtiest words

We’ve written before about the private equity industry’s licence to operate. At a time of increase regulation, what’s the right balance between regulation and a free market? This was one topic discussed on stage yesterday at the London School of Economics Alternative Investments Conference with Nigel Wright, co-head of upper-mid-market focused Onex Partners, in conversation with PEI senior editor Adam Le.

“From an economic policy perspective, I think the government ought to care about [whether] there [is] too much leverage,” Wright said during the opening keynote. High amounts of leverage in a system that introduces volatility in an economy or results in a lower ability to spend capital on market developments or innovation should be a concern, he added. “I think you ought to care a little bit about the capital structure and risk to the financial system. But overall, private equity has a pretty good record of productivity improvements.”

Onex’s private equity portfolio has less than 4x leverage with no maturity until 2027, according to Wright. Its PE funds have returned around 2.1-2.2x capital over the fund life, with most of that due to earnings growth and margins growth, as opposed to multiple expansion or leverage, he added.

Wright also knows a thing or two about the intersection of public policy and the private capital industry, having spent four years until 2014 as chief of staff for the prime minister of Canada. “You always read in the paper about asset strippers. I honestly don’t recognise that as a tool that we or anybody else uses. Asset stripping is actually not a way you increase the value of a business,” Wright said, adding: “As an industry, we have to make our case a little better.”

The dirtiest words in private equity

In a market where top performance is critical to win LP commitments, NAV loans may provide an attractive option for managers under the right circumstances. A private equity firm within the median of all managers returning an 18.5 percent internal rate of return could boost its returns by 13.7 percentage points, according to a report by consultant Upwelling Capital Group titled The Dirtiest Words in Private Equity: NAV Loans. A top decile manager with a 35.6 percent IRR could boost its performance by 21.2 points.

While NAV loans were historically used to improve returns for underperforming or tail-end funds, NAV lenders are now mainly focusing on first and second quartile performing funds, according to the report. Furthermore, larger capitalised funds with 15 or more portfolio companies and buyout funds – which have generated more consistent cashflow compared with venture capital – are in favour.

Upwelling recommends GPs provide detailed rationale for the use of a NAV loan in a timely manner to its LPs and ensure there is alignment of interest – providing clarity on NAV loan terms and establishing a budget for the use of the capital with LPAC consent. Firms should steer clear of special economics favouring the GP from the NAV loan provider. Further, GPs seeking NAV loans may consider establishing new LP-friendly carry waterfall. Managers should also allow for LP feedback as part of the NAV loan process and give investors the opportunity to negotiate other changes to terms such as limit extensions and ongoing management fees, for example. Reporting and transparency is also key.

For their part, LPs should define the capacity of NAV loans and require certain consent rights, subject to specific factors, when negotiating LPAs. They should also work to put in established limits related to the amount of NAV loan financing, perhaps in conjunction with overall fund leverage. Lastly, the LPAC should report and engage in a timely manner as the GP initiates a NAV loan process. “We do not expect NAV loans and other fund financings to fade away,” Upwelling notes. “To improve market efficiency, it is important that solid ground rules are established in both the pursuit and execution of such transactions.”

