Side Letter: Private funds fight back

Just happened
Private funds pushback
It’s not taken long for the private funds industry to hit back at the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s sweeping reforms. Six trade associations representing private fund and loan syndication firms have filed suit to block the new rules, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO reported on Friday (registration required). The suit, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday, says the Commission “exceeded its statutory authority and violated the requirements for agency rulemaking in multiple ways”. It asks the appellate judges to hold the sweeping new rules unlawful.
The suit was filed on behalf of the National Association of Private Fund Managers, the Alternative Investment Management Association, the American Investment Council, the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, the Managed Funds Association and the National Venture Capital Association.
“The new rules would fundamentally change the way private funds are regulated in America,” Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Eugene Scalia wrote in the 13-page complaint. “Among other things, the rules would effectively bar many of the bespoke contractual terms investors negotiate to meet their specific needs, would effectively bar advisers from charging for certain expenses, and would require costly reporting that is wholly unnecessary.” (More on those reporting costs here).
Though seemingly a positive step for critics of the SEC’s reforms, some believe litigation could make the situation even worse. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Igor Rozenblit, managing partner of consultancy Iron Road Partners and former co-head of the SEC’s private funds unit, said: “One unintended consequence… is that future rules could become more aggressive because the lawsuit undermines the voices at the Commission who advocate for industry co-operation as a way to avoid litigation. The PFA is aggressive but practical and demonstrates the type of thoughtfulness, creativity and nuance that is required to bridge the gap between the Commission’s current policy objectives and the feasibility of implementation.”
While we’re on the subject…
Given the substantial operational and compliance burden associated with the SEC’s final rules package, firms that have adopted a combined chief financial officer-chief compliance officer role may no longer find that model feasible, colleagues from affiliate title Regulatory Compliance Watch reported (registration required). For registered funds, there are 16 categories of expenses alone that will have to be calculated and distributed quarterly.
Smaller firms with a dual-hatted compliance position are said to be considering splitting the roles in the near-future to ensure that the CCO is better integrated in the daily operations of the firm. Nearly three-fifths of registered private fund advisers tack compliance onto their executives’ other duties, an RCW analysis of Form ADV data found.
With the new rules, firms can no longer be reactive, said David Momborquette, a partner with McDermott, Will & Emery. “You can’t wait for some report to kick out to tell you there may have been a cross-trade that might be a problem for you. If you’re not on top of the business end of things, and who’s doing what, and what agreements you have with investors, what are the terms, and what are some of the transactions that could run afoul of the secondaries rules, you could have a real problem.”
China’s private taskforce
As part of the country’s efforts to boost its economy, the Chinese government disclosed on Monday the launch of a specialised taskforce focused on promoting the private economy, according to an official release.
At a press conference of the National Development and Reform Commission yesterday, deputy director Cong Liang and other officials unveiled the launch of a so-called Private Economic Development Bureau. The taskforce aims to monitor and evaluate the development status of the private economy and formulate policies and measures accordingly. Sitting just below China’s highest-level economic planner, the PEDB will be involved in overall economic planning and policy implementation, as well as promoting private investment interests and the country’s competitiveness.
Private markets are clearly on the government’s mind this year, with the latest move coming hot on the heels of enhanced PE regulatory updates. As international investor appetites for this market wane, the country is likely keen to promote itself both as a destination for private capital, and to encourage greater domestic investment back into its own economy. As Side Letter went to press, Reuters reported that China is set to launch a state-backed investment fund that aims to raise about $40 billion for its semiconductor sector. This follows a crackdown on US PE and VC investment in certain areas of Chinese tech by the Biden administration.
Essentials
A female first
Jada Fund of Funds, a unit backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has made its first commitment to a female-led PE fund, per a statement. Jada has made a “significant”, undisclosed commitment to the debut vehicle from Aliph Capital, a firm launched in 2021 by Huda Al-Lawati, former partner and CIO for MENA at the now-collapsed Abraaj Group. Aliph Fund I is seeking $250 million to back mid-market companies in the GCC and has been anchored with a $125 million commitment from Abu Dhabi’s ADQ.
“Our alliance with Aliph Capital reflects a joint objective: to bolster SMEs, an integral component of Saudi Arabia’s economic framework, and to equip them with capital, talent and technology,” Jada chief executive Bandr Alhomaly said in the statement. “We believe that strong managers play a key role by applying their expertise in selecting good assets and guiding portfolio companies towards contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification objectives.”
Jada was founded in 2018 with four billion riyal ($1.1 billion; €988.3 million) of investment capital from PIF. The unit is tasked with supporting economic diversification efforts across non-oil sectors and helping to develop an institutional PE and VC ecosystem in the region. Jada has 30 funds under management, with 2.8 billion riyal committed.
Forging new Thais
US-based alts firm LDA Capital has partnered with Thai family business conglomerate CP Group to co-launch a growth vehicle, per a statement. The (catchily named) CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund will target $2 billion over the next 12 to 18 months for investments into both listed and pre-IPO mid-market companies across Southeast Asia. Besides funding, it will provide access to licensing and commercial distribution partnerships to entrepreneurs. The vehicle is also partnering with Charoen Energy and Water Co, a subsidiary power producer of CP Group.
“I believe the Fund is another excellent financing resource to support growth businesses and entrepreneurs across Thailand and Southeast Asia,” said director of the fund, Chatchaval Jiaravanon, in the statement. LDA co-founder Anthony Romano added that the fund partnership enhances the firm’s ability to access business leaders across Southeast Asia. LDA, according to its website, is active in growth equity, credit, digital assets and public equities.
CP Group, which manages more than $25 billion in assets across eight business lines and 21 countries, is owned by Thailand’s richest family, the Jiaravanon family. The family’s collective net worth is over $36 billion according to the statement. Asia-Pacific has seen a number of fund managers partnering with family offices to leverage their network and coverage in the region. Last month, US real estate firm Tishman Speyer, for example, partnered with Raffles Family Office to launch a $1 billion regional real estate fund, our colleagues at PERE reported at the time (registration required).
Dig deeper
LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
5 September
- Kansas City Police Employees Retirement System
- New York City Employees’ Retirement System
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Employees’ Retirement System
- New York City Police Pension Fund
- Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands
6 September
- Fresno County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Oregon State Treasury
- Imperial County Employees’ Retirement System (ICERS)
- Swiss Life
7 September
- Omaha School Employees’ Retirement System
- Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System
- State Universities Retirement System of Illinois
- Nebraska Investment Council
- Washington State Investment Board
- Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York
8 September
- Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System
- Indiana Public Retirement System
- San Diego City Employees’ Retirement System
- San Joaquin County Employees’ Retirement Association
- State Universities Retirement System of Illinois
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau.