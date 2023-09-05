Side Letter: Private funds fight back

Private funds pushback

It’s not taken long for the private funds industry to hit back at the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s sweeping reforms. Six trade associations representing private fund and loan syndication firms have filed suit to block the new rules, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO reported on Friday (registration required). The suit, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday, says the Commission “exceeded its statutory authority and violated the requirements for agency rulemaking in multiple ways”. It asks the appellate judges to hold the sweeping new rules unlawful.

The suit was filed on behalf of the National Association of Private Fund Managers, the Alternative Investment Management Association, the American Investment Council, the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, the Managed Funds Association and the National Venture Capital Association.

“The new rules would fundamentally change the way private funds are regulated in America,” Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Eugene Scalia wrote in the 13-page complaint. “Among other things, the rules would effectively bar many of the bespoke contractual terms investors negotiate to meet their specific needs, would effectively bar advisers from charging for certain expenses, and would require costly reporting that is wholly unnecessary.” (More on those reporting costs here).

Though seemingly a positive step for critics of the SEC’s reforms, some believe litigation could make the situation even worse. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Igor Rozenblit, managing partner of consultancy Iron Road Partners and former co-head of the SEC’s private funds unit, said: “One unintended consequence… is that future rules could become more aggressive because the lawsuit undermines the voices at the Commission who advocate for industry co-operation as a way to avoid litigation. The PFA is aggressive but practical and demonstrates the type of thoughtfulness, creativity and nuance that is required to bridge the gap between the Commission’s current policy objectives and the feasibility of implementation.”

While we’re on the subject…

Given the substantial operational and compliance burden associated with the SEC’s final rules package, firms that have adopted a combined chief financial officer-chief compliance officer role may no longer find that model feasible, colleagues from affiliate title Regulatory Compliance Watch reported (registration required). For registered funds, there are 16 categories of expenses alone that will have to be calculated and distributed quarterly.

Smaller firms with a dual-hatted compliance position are said to be considering splitting the roles in the near-future to ensure that the CCO is better integrated in the daily operations of the firm. Nearly three-fifths of registered private fund advisers tack compliance onto their executives’ other duties, an RCW analysis of Form ADV data found.

With the new rules, firms can no longer be reactive, said David Momborquette, a partner with McDermott, Will & Emery. “You can’t wait for some report to kick out to tell you there may have been a cross-trade that might be a problem for you. If you’re not on top of the business end of things, and who’s doing what, and what agreements you have with investors, what are the terms, and what are some of the transactions that could run afoul of the secondaries rules, you could have a real problem.”

China’s private taskforce

As part of the country’s efforts to boost its economy, the Chinese government disclosed on Monday the launch of a specialised taskforce focused on promoting the private economy, according to an official release.

At a press conference of the National Development and Reform Commission yesterday, deputy director Cong Liang and other officials unveiled the launch of a so-called Private Economic Development Bureau. The taskforce aims to monitor and evaluate the development status of the private economy and formulate policies and measures accordingly. Sitting just below China’s highest-level economic planner, the PEDB will be involved in overall economic planning and policy implementation, as well as promoting private investment interests and the country’s competitiveness.

Private markets are clearly on the government’s mind this year, with the latest move coming hot on the heels of enhanced PE regulatory updates. As international investor appetites for this market wane, the country is likely keen to promote itself both as a destination for private capital, and to encourage greater domestic investment back into its own economy. As Side Letter went to press, Reuters reported that China is set to launch a state-backed investment fund that aims to raise about $40 billion for its semiconductor sector. This follows a crackdown on US PE and VC investment in certain areas of Chinese tech by the Biden administration.

