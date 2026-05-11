PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Stress test
In today's edition, The mid-market appears resilient, though pockets of stress remain; Carlyle touts its liquidity credentials; KKR says employee ownership contributed to a recent 15x exit.
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In today's edition, The mid-market appears resilient, though pockets of stress remain; Carlyle touts its liquidity credentials; KKR says employee ownership contributed to a recent 15x exit.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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