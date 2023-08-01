Side Letter: Texas TRS’s securitisation; Mantra’s niche fund figures

Taking an interest in Texas

Earlier this year, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO reported that at least one large US public pension fund was gearing up to issue a publicly rated collateralised fund obligation of private equity interests (more in our 24 May Side Letter). Now, the title is reporting that the Teacher Retirement System of Texas is among them, with the nearly $180 billion pension looking to issue a CFO by year-end (registration required).

This type of deal could, in theory, represent a major avenue of liquidity relief for investors. The process is a complex one, not least because one of the largest potential buyer bases for fund-interest asset-backed securities is insurers. Those in the US may not wish to participate in the market until the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, their regulator, decides on a risk-weight requirement for the top-rated bonds, Private Funds CFO noted. Should Texas TRS be the same issuer Private Funds CFO covered in May, the bonds could be marketed both at home and overseas to mitigate that domestic uncertainty.

As we noted earlier this year, such a trade could have significant implications both for other cash-strapped LPs, as well as GPs hoping to raise fresh capital. Whether Texas TRS is first to do so, or one of its peers (Ohio STRS is also said to be exploring the possibility), the process would likely set something of a template for others to follow.

Niche work if you can get it

Niche PE funds continue to outperform their mainstream peers, according to the latest research from Mantra Investment Partners. Niche PE funds generated an average of 38 percent internal rate of return and 2.2x multiple-on-invested-capital net of fees in the decade to 2020. That compares with 18 percent IRR and 1.7x MOIC for mainstream funds. Niche funds also delivered higher returns for realised investments across 2010-2020 vintages, generating an average of 54 percent IRR and 2.4x MOIC net of fees.

Data for Mantra’s Niche Private Equity Index comes from 559 funds managed by 242 GPs across venture, growth and lower mid-market strategies as of the fourth quarter of last year. Mantra defines niche PE firms as those that invest in “highly specialised, complex or emerging businesses that have received limited attention from mainstream PE”, including the likes of aerospace technology or litigation finance.

Such a dynamic is not wholly unexpected. As Private Equity International noted in its May Future of Private Equity report, GPs with industry expertise have found themselves in a strong position to build rapport with management and add value operationally post-deal, while it has become commonplace for sellside advisers to qualify potential buyers based on evidence of sector knowledge. The PE industry’s pivot toward sector specialisation is expected to deepen even further in the current environment, as managers grapple with the impacts of inflation and rising debt costs at the portfolio company level, as well as a tougher fundraising market.

Probing Probitas’s market update

Placement firm Probitas Partners has published the findings of its latest fundraising report. Here are a few notable takeaways.

Buyouts appear to be the only strategy on track to match 2022 fundraising. The top 10 largest PE fund closes in H1 2023 are all buyout vehicles, with CVC Capital Partners’ latest flagship topping the chart at €26 billion, as PEI reported at the time.

Mezzanine funds in H1 2023 exceeded the whole of last year’s total despite a sharp decrease in the number of final closes. Though the GPs behind the two largest in this period – the $17 billion HPS Strategic Investment Partners V and Goldman Sachs’s $11.7 billion Mezzanine Partners VIII – have a history of raising hefty funds, they do not usually have final closes in the same year, the report noted.

Distressed debt and special situations fundraising plummeted in the first half of 2023 due to capital overhang from three bumper years for these strategies, with dealmaking yet to match the dry powder raised.

Essentials