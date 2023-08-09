Side Letter: TPG’s target timelines; Arizona State’s exit expectations

TPG’s target timelines

TPG is expecting to reach its revised fundraising targets by early next year. That was the main takeaway from its Q2 earnings call on Tuesday, with CFO Jack Weingart noting that the firm expects to raise a further $5 billion-$6 billion across strategies in market. “While we continue to make good progress in our LP discussions, there is a more pronounced barbell effect across the industry where the middle period of campaigns has been elongated. Therefore, we expect the remainder of our flagship fundraises to be weighted toward the end of these processes.”

These include buyout fund TPG Partners IX and an affiliated healthcare pool, TPG Healthcare Partners II, as well as Asia Fund VIII and Rise Fund III. These were set to bring in $27.5 billion, although the firm revised targets in Q1 to $23 billion-$24 billion. TPG raised $1.5 billion in the second quarter and $15 billion over the past 12 months. Here are some other highlights.

Debut funds: The firm has raised, or has visibility on, more than $2.6 billion for first-time funds, including its GP-led secondaries vehicle, inaugural life sciences fund and its real estate credit fund. It began raising capital for its sixth growth vehicle with a $4 billion target at the end of the quarter.

Deal activity: TPG has seen a pickup in take-private and corporate carve out opportunities, including its $6.5 billion take-private of software company New Relic and the carve out of Forcepoint’s global governments and critical infrastructure business in June.

Retail channel: The firm is laying out new offerings following its acquisition of real estate and debt manager Angelo Gordon in May. One approach is by tapping the mass affluent retail channel via semi-liquid products, CEO Jon Winkelried said on the call. Other plans include developing an insurance strategy and hybrid capital offering.

Sharing the wealth

KKR has created another exit case study for employee ownership, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). The firm’s sale of audiobook publisher RBmedia to HIG Capital will result in cash payouts to non-management employees of 100 percent of their annual income, on average. The sale will generate “significant cash payouts” to all RBmedia employees, head of investor relations Craig Larson said on the firm’s Q2 results call this week. “Most tenured employees [will receive] two years of their annual income.”

KKR has introduced shared equity programmes to 30-plus businesses in its US PE business, generating a 6x average return on cost of capital across three recent case exit case studies: RBmedia, CHI Overhead Doors and Minnesota Rubber and Plastics.

The concept is gaining some traction in the wider private equity market. French industry association France Invest has formal targets in place for widespread adoption, while Ownership Works, a non-profit organisation, is promoting the concept to US GPs and LPs. Employee ownership doesn’t only stand to benefit those at the portfolio company level: as Private Equity International explored in September last year, there is a small, yet growing, body of evidence to suggest that the concept can improve returns at the fund level and, ultimately, for LPs.

Sunnier days ahead for Arizona?

Arizona State Retirement System is optimistic about an approaching market recovery, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Speaking at a June investment committee meeting, deputy CIO Samer Ghaddar said the number of exits and acquisitions in private equity is on the up. “We saw the recovery starting in the first quarter of this year. However, we had a hiccup with the venture capital bank collapse… We don’t see that so far feeding into buyouts, but [that] will appear at one point in time, especially in growth.”

Ghaddar said a thoughtful approach to manager selection had stood ASRS in good stead for this challenging macroeconomic environment. “PE in particular was an asset [class] that used a lot of leverage that was super cheap – you couldn’t tell if performance was coming from financial engineering or cheap money or valuations being high because interest rates are low. This cycle ended last year… If you selected the right managers, had the right strategies in place… So far, so good in terms of what we have done.”

The $50 billion system had a $6.4 billion PE portfolio as of end-March, or a 12.7 percent allocation against a 10 percent target, per meeting materials. This overexposure reflects a public market decline in 2022, the pension noted. Its PE portfolio had delivered a 13.4 percent return since inception to December 2022 and a 3.3 percent one-year return.

ASRS’ optimism will be welcome news for Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System, which is waiting for an exit market rebound instead of taking drastic measures to improve PE cashflow. More on that in our 2 August Side Letter.

Essentials