PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Six charts on Florida SBA’s private equity programme
An inside look at the $219bn pension’s buyout and growth performance, geographic and sector exposure and co-investment portfolio.
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An inside look at the $219bn pension’s buyout and growth performance, geographic and sector exposure and co-investment portfolio.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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