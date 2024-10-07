SMRS reveals new commitments
The State of Michigan Retirement System has backed five new funds across private equity and venture capital strategies, with the majority targeting the tech sector.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The State of Michigan Retirement System has backed five new funds across private equity and venture capital strategies, with the majority targeting the tech sector.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination