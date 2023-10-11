ADIA grows private equity exposure as it warns on macro risks

The sovereign wealth giant has raised its allocation for the asset class to up to 15% of total assets and has a bullish outlook on secondaries and direct lending.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the fifth-biggest investor in private equity according to the GI 100, has increased its allocation to private equity and acknowledged that economic headwinds are making certain strategies more appealing.

The Gulf-based institution raised its overall allocation to the asset class to between 10 and 15 percent, from a range of between 7 and 12 percent the prior year, according to its latest annual review, published on Tuesday.

Higher inflation and borrowing costs present both challenges and opportunities, and raises doubts about future earnings and growth prospects, managing director Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote in the review.

“However, equities – both public and private – should continue to find support, especially if profitability remains resilient despite lingering tensions in supply chains and the availability of labour,” he wrote.

“On a fundamental level, it is clear that the era of low inflation and cheap money that propelled risk assets higher following the global financial crisis has drawn to a close.”

ADIA’s private equity department committed new capital last year to directs and funds on a roughly equal basis, according to the review. Its directs deployment was more than $150 million in total across 24 closed investments, little changed from its 2021 activity.

Two strategies ADIA sees as particularly appealing in private markets are secondaries and private credit, and it increased its allocation for the former, the review noted. The private equity department was “able to take advantage of the market’s capital scarcity to support and invest in new secondaries and direct lending platforms”, per the ADIA review.

“The market conditions also proved a boon for providers of secondaries and direct lending capital, both of which saw increased demand as more traditional exit and financing routes faced challenges,” it continued.

The review did not disclose details of its revised allocation for secondaries and a spokesperson for ADIA declined to provide further details.

ADIA’s secondaries activity last year include committing $4 billion to French investment firm Ardian‘s ASF IX programme, according to PEI data. The sovereign fund also entrusted $2 billion to Ardian for secondaries co-investments on top of the fund commitment, affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported last year.

The institution also backed Apollo Global Management‘s sponsor and secondaries solutions business, S3, in August last year with a cornerstone commitment.

ADIA had just over $75 billion in private equity exposure as of the end of last year, according to PEI‘s GI 100 ranking, accounting for around 10 percent of its total portfolio at the time.