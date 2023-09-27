Share A- A+ 100%

S64, an alternatives technology provider that specialises in products targeting the private wealth segment, has expanded into Australia and New Zealand with the appointment of a former JPMorgan Asset Management boss, Private Equity International has learned.

David Hallifax joins as head of Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne, he told PEI. Hallifax previously spent nine years with JPMAM, including most recently as head of Australia funds, per his LinkedIn. Before that, he was head of retail sales for Schroders.

London-headquartered S64 was launched in 2020 by the former global head of alternatives and multi-asset solutions at Deutsche Bank, Tarun Nagpal. The platform seeks to bridge the gap between alternatives managers and private bank or wealth management clients by structuring products such as open-end semi-liquid vehicles and European Long-Term Investment Funds.

“We’re really trying to solve for all that friction in regards to private markets, capital calls, etc… It’s really helping global GPs, but certainly domestic GPs as well, who have not entered into the private wealth market and are perhaps a little bit unsure about the type of structures that are required,” Hallifax said. “The regulation in Australia [regarding] how to do capital calls is obviously quite challenging for most GPs.”

The “vast majority” of private wealth clients in Australia require a unit trust structure in order to invest, Hallifax added. Such vehicles enable unrelated parties to pool their capital to invest in real estate or securities and provide several tax advantages.

“There are certain requirements on the domestic platforms that most wealth firms will use for their client base, and those platforms require an Australian unit trust, an information memorandum or a product disclosure statement, which is in the retail space,” Hallifax said.

“There’s certainly family offices and very large private wealth firms that might go direct offshore, but it would probably be for a very unique strategy that perhaps an Australian unit trust can’t be set up for because it’s a small ticket. We’re actually already talking and working with several private wealth firms where they’re looking to invest in a particular GP that they might have sourced themselves… and helping the private wealth firm with an Australian unit trust structure.”

The number of Australian millionaires was estimated to have reached 635,000 in 2021, representing $2.77 trillion in investable assets, according to wealth management tech provider Praemium. That marked a 31 percent increase by number and 37 percent by wealth from the year prior.

“The opportunity is very large,” Hallifax said. “I would say the private wealth market here in Australia is certainly very familiar with private markets and… certainly the larger private banks and private wealth channels have been exposed to that segment of the market for quite some period of time. I think, generally speaking, the whole market here has really watched the institutional market – the large superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds – allocating to those areas, so I think just by osmosis a lot of people are very much well aware of it.”

As PEI noted last year, S64 isn’t alone in eyeing Australia’s burgeoning private wealth opportunity. Pacific Equity Partners, Federation Asset Management, Pengana Capital Group and Partners Group have all launched alternatives products targeting wealthy Australians within the last four years.

“The major players have been investing for several years, but the vast majority of the private wealth channels are not just the top private banks, private wealth players: there’s hundreds that sit underneath that,” Hallifax noted. “There might be smaller private wealth firms servicing family offices [or] it could be independent financial advisers who will have certain high-net-worth or family office-type clients, and so all them are actually now starting to increase their allocations.”

According to Bain & Co’s Global Private Equity Report 2023, individual investors’ allocation to alternatives is expected to reach $13 trillion by 2032. This represents annual growth of 12 percent, compared with 8 percent for institutional investors.

APAC aspirations

Hallifax’s appointment comes amid S64’s broader push into Asia-Pacific that included the appointment of Hiroaki Ohhigashi, the former head of Japan wealth management capital markets for UBS, as head of Japan in June.

The potential opportunity set is huge: according to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2022, Japan was the second largest market by high-net-worth individual population in 2021, with about 3.6 million HNWIs, behind only the US with 7.4 million. Data from Statista shows that assets under management in Japan’s wealth management market is projected to reach $6.6 trillion by 2027, from $6.4 trillion this year. Blackstone is among those attempting to capture this capital at scale.

Singapore is likely to be S64’s next target in the region, Thomas Hu, head of Asia-Pacific, strategic partnerships and global distribution, told PEI.

“Japan and Australia are key markets, which sets up a good foothold in positioning us, especially among competitors and where we also see demand,” Hu said.

“But don’t forget, Singapore increasingly has been a very significant hub… All the wealth initiatives that are going on in Singapore have been very favourable. So a lot of large wealth distributors are all based there and, as such, we have plans besides Japan and Australia to make Singapore as a hub for the region.”