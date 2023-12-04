Share A- A+ 100%

AP3 and Wafra have joined forces to launch a new private equity co-investment platform.

Covalent – which sees input from Steve Moseley, a managing director at Wafra and former head of alternative investments at Alaska Permanent Fund – will be initially capitalised with $1.05 billion, according to a statement seen by Private Equity International.

The strategy will focus on mid-market buyouts and growth equity financings in North America and Europe.

Covalent is the latest example of Wafra working with LPs to pool together resources for investment. Wafra previously invested two funds on behalf of the Public Institution for Social Security of Kuwait before forming Capital Constellation, a GP stakes joint venture with LPs, in 2018.

AP3 is one of six LPs that back Capital Constellation, joining the likes of Alaska Permanent and RPMI Railpen. The joint venture has since raised two additional funds, reaching its $1.5 billion target for Constellation Generation IV in 2022.

Sharing strengths and weaknesses

AP3 has been investing in private markets for more than 20 years. The institution has pivoted over time to increased direct investing, with private equity the last portfolio to do so, Henrik Nordlander, head of private equity at AP3, told Private Equity International.

At the start of 2020, regulatory changes meant the Swedish public pension fund was able to back co-investments directly. AP3 had been considering how to back co-investments efficiently across certain key metrics and, following its relationship with Capital Constellation, began planning a strategy “that’s differentiated from what we see today and meets both our needs and desires, and strength and weaknesses”, Nordlander said.

Within its alternatives programme, AP3 aims to invest more directly and work on a board level with portfolio companies and asset owners.

“We’re a public pension in the Nordics with limited resources,” Nordlander noted. “We can’t really be efficient on an operational level. We aim to take a governance role, be cost-efficient and ensure that best practices are met – that we can reach the level of sustainability that we want to see and be owners for the long term.”

Knowledge sharing: Not an abstraction

Covalent’s founders intend to benefit from pooling complementary dealflow, scaled resources and data and intellectual property, the statement said. Alongside tapping Covalent’s existing LP relationships, the platform will also have access to investment opportunities led by Wafra’s investment team and its 27 GP stakes.

“Covalent’s founding members believe that the prevailing approaches to private equity co-investment are ripe for positive transformation,” the statement said.

By combining resources and relationships, Covalent’s founders believe they can build a “differentiated and agile” source of capital that should deliver returns and avoids “misaligned incentives and conflicts of interest that can characterise commingled co-investment funds”.

“There is a misperception in the industry that co-investments offer a single benefit, which is cost avoidance,” Moseley said, noting that, while it’s true that LPs can invest alongside some of the best managers’ star deals without having to pay a premium, some may not have the scale and operational ease to deploy into these transactions efficiently.

“They might not have the right team, they might not have the right incentives, and they sometimes have statutory or other obstacles that can interfere with access and execution.

“With this structure, which feels, looks, and acts more like a joint venture, the LPs have direct access to the general partners – so knowledge sharing is not just an abstraction, but a real opportunity that we capture. And from the GP’s perspective, they’re talking to the counterparty that they really want to be talking to”.

Covalent will enable AP3 to due diligence existing and new GPs that it may not already have a relationship with, Nordlander said.

When Moseley left Alaska Permanent, its $1.9 billion direct and co-investments were delivering an IRR of 47.3 percent, according to a document from May.

Room for growth

There is scope to deploy more than $1 billion of capital into co-investments over the next few years, Moseley said. This means there is “meaningful opportunity” to add “a few large institutional investors” that will complement AP3 and Wafra’s sourcing capabilities and relationships.

“As a thought experiment, we’ve examined different institutional investors [with access] in Asia, for example, because we’re not seeing a lot of natural dealflow from Asia and having an LP footprint there could be powerful,” Moseley noted.

The number of LPs it is able to bring on, however, is finite. “I don’t know that there is a magical maximum number, but you’d definitely see diminishing marginal returns above a certain number of LPs,” Moseley said. “We think of this as a true partnership and if you can’t all fit around one table to talk, you’ve got too many.”