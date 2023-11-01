Apollo’s Rowan: Alts to benefit from growing family office appetite

Speaking on the firm's latest earnings call, chief executive Marc Rowan said the firm is expecting family offices to invest more than half of their assets in alternatives over the next half decade.

“For high-net-worth families, family offices, I think they will be 50 percent plus [invested] in alternatives over the next five years. We are seeing that kind of uptake in traction,” chief executive Marc Rowan said on the firm’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

The New York-headquartered firm has identified wealth management as one of its three key growth areas. According to the firm’s latest earnings releases, fundraising from individual investors is “on track to exceed last year’s level”, fuelled by a broadening range of products and an extended distribution network.

Globally, family offices have a financial war chest amounting to $5.9 trillion, according to data from the Impact Investing Institute.

Apollo reported $1 billion in adjusted net income during the three months to end-September, up 23 percent year-over-year. Earnings were driven by growth in the asset management and retirement services businesses, according to a statement accompanying the earnings.

The firm is particularly bullish on the role of private credit in the retail market. Private credit offers an excess return of 200-300 basis points compared with other fixed income products, according to Rowan. For that reason, family offices and wealthy individuals “should be able to tolerate some degree of illiquidity” associated with the asset class, he added.

The appeal of alternatives for family offices and wealthy individuals is also propelled by the rising volatility in public markets. The high concentration in the S&P 500 index has led some investors to question the stability of long-term stock investments, according to Rowan.

“We had this perception historically that public was safe and private was risky,” he said. “I ask, is that even the right framework to think about how market is structured today?”

Apollo will expand its education effort to attract more individual investors into alternatives, Rowan added on the earnings call. In the past 40 years, “the vast majority of [retail] investors…have been doing just fine only with the S&P and the 30-year treasury”, he said. In today’s market, Apollo aims to educate investors and help them understand they can find better risk-adjusted returns in the private market if they are willing to give up liquidity, he added.

The educational push is an “evangelical activity, with more and more converts every day”, he said.

The total assets under management at Apollo rose by $108 billion in Q3, representing a 21 percent increase year-over-year, according to the earning’s release. The firm’s asset management and retirement services businesses attracted inflows of $95 billion and $58 billion, respectively, in the third quarter.