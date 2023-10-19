Ardian targets European semiconductors in newest platform

The French asset manager will seek at least €1bn for its debut semiconductor fund, PEI understands.

Ardian has launched a dedicated platform that will invest across the semiconductor value chain in Europe.

The new strategy, Ardian Semiconductor, will be managed by Ardian France, according to a statement. Silian Partners, an operating partner team led by senior executives from the semiconductor industry, will assist as industry experts.

Ardian will seek at least €1 billion for a dedicated semiconductor fund, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. Ardian declined to comment on fundraising.

Silian’s three senior managing partners and co-founders are Paul Boudre, former chief executive of design and manufacturing company Soltec; Christophe Duverne, previously chief executive at design and manufacturing company Linxens; and Helmut Gassel, ex-chief marketing officer of Infineon Technologies. Thomas Pebay-Peyroula, a former investment banker at Rothschild & Co, is managing director and co-founder.

“Think of it as the combination of sector expertise and operational experience, investment capabilities, methodology and discipline,” Duverne told Private Equity International. “That’s what we’re combining to invest in semiconductors in Europe.”

PEI caught up with Duverne and Thibault Basquin, a member of Ardian’s executive committee, to discuss the platform in greater depth.

How would deals be financed and how’s the pipeline looking?

Basquin: The fund will invest into equity or equity-like instruments and complement it with other sources of funding. We seek to deliver above average risk-adjusted returns for clients.

In terms of strategy, it’s going to be majority or control investments in buyout and growth. We may do some sizeable minority stake deals with strong governance rights to act as the key partner of choice for some entrepreneurs who may want to retain control for a certain period of time. We’re not going to do venture as it’s a market that’s well capitalised.

Duverne: We have a lot of opportunities coming our way through our networks and advisers. We have an active pipeline of at least 10 to 15 opportunities that we’re looking at.

Why focus on Europe?

Duverne: There’s a lot of innovation capability in the region. Semiconductors [are] an ecosystem industry. You need various parts to be able to operate, you need a lot of partnerships and you need strong academia, which Europe has.

Europe produces students with strong engineering skills and management skills. You also have some of the best research institutes in the world in Germany, Belgium and France that are focused on semiconductors, semiconductor materials, equipment. As a result, they generate quite a number of start-up companies amid an active field of large-cap companies like ASML, NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies.

What’s less noted is that there are a lot of small and mid-cap companies that are in the supply chain. These are very active players with good innovation capabilities, yet sometimes don’t have the scale or market access. That’s going to be our focus.

There’s good coverage of the financing of start-ups and you have the public markets for the large-caps. But nobody’s looking at the middle. We want to invest in companies with enterprise value of between €100 million-€200 million and up to €2 billion. We’re going to drive them from being regional players into global players.

Basquin: This industry will double in size in the next 10 years and will reach a trillion euros. Growth in Europe in this industry will not be driven by consumer-related applications or end markets, which are more produced and or developed in Asia-Pacific today. But Europe will focus on the electrification of vehicles, automation, mobility as well as infrastructure such as data centres.

All this driven will be driven by AI, notably. We believe two-thirds of the growth of the semiconductor industry will come from these segments of market in which Europe has significant knowledge. Europe will receive massive investments from foreign companies like TSMC, Intel or GlobalFoundries. This will fuel an ecosystem of businesses or suppliers of products or services that will be built in Europe in the next 10 years.

Also, it’s a matter of sovereignty for Europe today after the supply-chain disruptions post-covid. Europe has a unique angle to play because of its technological know-how and its position in terms of market growth.

What could derail the growth of the semiconductor industry?

Duverne: It’s hard to predict what may happen, but the decoupling of US and China actually means that Europe has to seek ways to strengthen and build its technological autonomy. Semiconductors is a key area.

It’s worth noting that Europe isn’t starting from scratch. Europe has quite a lot to offer in its industrial and technological capabilities. The effort that we’re driving – focusing on the small and mid-cap segments and growing regional companies into global players – is a role that we play in increasing the sovereignty of Europe in this space.

Basquin: Semiconductors are called the gold of the 21st century because they are everywhere. I think the geopolitical tensions that we’ve seen across the world over the past few years, if not decades, haven’t impacted the long-term growth trend of that value chain and industry. Europe is well positioned and benefits from strong tailwinds in the sector.