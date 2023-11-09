Share A- A+ 100%

The merchants of Venice were clever people. Not only did they give the world innovations such as the concept of quarantines, double-entry book-keeping, the modern navy, casinos and opera houses, they are also credited by some accounts to have given birth to private equity’s 2 and 20 model.

Underpinning a manager’s ability to reap one-fifth of profits is the hurdle rate – which, readers won’t need reminding, is typically set at an 8 percent return. At various points in the history of the private equity industry, certain managers have sought to adjust this rate; in some cases they’ve done away with it altogether. Advent International and CVC Capital Partners are examples of firms that have either lowered or gotten rid of hurdle rates in the past.

Received wisdom is that as interest rates rise, hurdle rates should too so they can reflect the performance private equity is expected to deliver over and above risk-free assets such as government bonds. Yet as we approach the end of 2023, the opposite appears to be happening. Research published this week by law firm Dechert shows fewer LPs are asking for hurdle rates to be increased compared with the same period last year: 34 percent this year versus 53 percent in 2022.

GPs, for their part, want hurdle rates to come down: 53 percent of private equity firms globally in Dechert’s survey said they’ve asked to lower their preferred return to account for lower valuations and increase their teams’ carry participation.

Lowering a hurdle rate, which may seem somewhat of a distasteful move on behalf of the GP, isn’t as much of a cop out as it may at first seem. Hurdle rates need to be achievable for the environment you’re in. Otherwise, incentivisation loses its clout, says Chris Field, a partner at Dechert who worked on the firm’s 2024 Global Private Equity Outlook.

“It’s a balancing act,” Field told me during a podcast interview this week. “This is a slow war of attrition that’s being fought against an elevated rate environment… it needs to be an achievable hurdle in the context of the current environment. This is a very different paradigm to the last 15 years.”

Hurdle rates are coming under the microscope across private markets for different reasons. In the private debt world, some argue that hurdle rates are now too achievable, as our colleagues at Private Debt Investor noted last week. With the terms and conditions of transactions having moved in favour of lenders and against borrowers, there are multiple ways in which lenders are getting a great deal, and they should be prepared to hand something back, PDI wrote.

As with most things, renegotiating hurdle rates and ensuring alignment between both LPs and GPs – and between senior management and more junior staff at private equity firms – is a nuanced affair and case-specific. It can be beneficial for LPs to “acquiesce” to a lower hurdle rate to re-incentivise the GP and prevent it from adding more leverage risk so it can make carry.

And GPs are not necessarily taking home carried interest to purchase the proverbial yacht; 56 percent of senior leadership at sponsors globally (and 60 percent in North America – the highest by region) said they had foregone a portion of their carry to attract, retain and incentivise more junior staff, Dechert’s survey indicates.

Carried interest is a topic that will receive more attention over the next year. In the UK, the opposition party has promised to end favourable tax treatment of carry if elected. In the US, ending the carried interest “loophole” is a topic that rears its head in mainstream discourse roughly every six months. For a mechanism so integral to ensuring the private equity industry delivers outsized returns for investors, devoting time to rethinking how it can best be utilised during a period of higher borrowing costs and lower exit activity makes sense.