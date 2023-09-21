As money flows into private markets, how small will the GP universe get?

Industry heavyweights anticipate a wave of capital to come into private markets asset classes in the coming years – a dynamic that seems inescapable.

Since May last year, chatter in private markets conferences hasn’t strayed far from one overarching theme – what are the ramifications of market uncertainty?

While topics such as fundraising and managing portfolios with the backdrop of rising debt costs were discussed on the sidelines, private markets heavyweights looked to the future at the IPEM conference in Paris this week. Although there are short-term challenges, the room for growth is immense.

Partners Group executive chairman Steffen Meister detailed the drivers behind private markets’ path to $30 trillion by the end of the next cycle with the retail space playing a key role (more detail can be found in Wednesday’s Side Letter). Blackstone’s chief executive Stephen Schwarzman told attendees distributors of non-institutional capital had told the firm they would “like to do $100 billion with us”, as the alternatives giant continues its private wealth build out.

Blackstone had aimed to reach $250 billion in private wealth assets under management by 2027, and has already collected $240 billion towards that target, global head of private wealth solutions group Joan Solotar told Private Equity International this week.

Although the amount of capital piling into private equity is expected to grow, market share to each player is not expected to be equitable.

Partners Group chief executive David Layton predicts the number of managers will shrink from the current 11,000 or so participants to as few as 100 over the next decade, he told the Financial Times. The issues discussed in the halls of IPEM – fundraising challenges, higher interest rates and increased regulatory costs – are expected to drive a wave of consolidation.

Ardian’s president Dominique Senequier, who believes there will be consolidation “like in any other kind of industry now”, took a less extreme view: “I don’t see this consolidation going down to this level, maybe 50 percent less.”

She anticipates new entrants will continue to come to market, while many of the incumbents will consider launching new private market strategies, giving Ardian’s own hydrogen fund Hy24 – managed by its infrastructure team in conjunction with clean-hydrogen enabling investment platform FiveT Hydrogen, as an example. Consolidation is “not bad, but not at this level”, Senequier said.

While larger alternative asset managers opine on the extent to which the market will consolidate, the work has already begun.

In infrastructure – an asset class in demand given its favourable tailwinds – CVC Capital Partners and PEI Group owner Bridgepoint have both demonstrated their appetite for acquiring investment firms focusing on the strategy.

In secondaries, hunger for offering the strategy to investors continues, with Brookfield Asset Management identifying the sub-asset class along with technology, healthcare and consumer brands as areas where it could target an acquisition to bring “complementary capabilities” to its existing platform, as affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported this week.

In acquiring a GP, a manager can gain a team overnight rather than starting from scratch. It also avoids going to market with a first-time fund, having to convince LPs it has the right structure and team in place to execute on a strategy already refined by incumbents. For those managers selling, they can gain access to the might of a larger firm with resources behind it, as well as its investor base.

Many private markets firms will want to grow their product offerings so they can engage a wider number of potential investors. They also want to stay at pace with or ahead of their peers.

Managers at the smaller end of the market have faced an increasing list of challenges over the past 18 months. While executing one is no walk in the park, more M&A seems inevitable.