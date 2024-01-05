US public pension fund is planning $900m in private equity commitments for the year.

Institution: Arizona State Retirement System

Headquarters: Phoenix, US

AUM: $50.7 billion

Allocation to private equity: 13.4%

Arizona State Retirement System is projecting to reach about 11 percent of total fund by end of year 2025, going down to 10 percent by 2026. The pension is recommending a 1 percent overweight to private equity to capitalise on anticipated outperformance of 2024 vintage. It is planning $900 million in private equity commitments for 2024 (consisting of buyout, late stage venture/early growth and growth equity), going up to $1 billion in 2025.

