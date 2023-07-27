Astorg scales down Fund VIII target by €2bn

Paris-headquartered buyout firm Astorg has revised the fundraising target and hard-cap for its eighth flagship fund.

The firm is now seeking up to €4.5 billion for Astorg VIII, having previously targeted €6.5 billion when it launched in December 2021. A source talking to Private Equity International cited more difficult fundraising conditions.

Astorg held an interim closing on the vehicle on €4 billion, or roughly 90 percent of its new target and hard-cap, per a statement on Thursday.

Ventura County Employees Retirement Association committed $18 million to the vehicle, PEI data shows.

Astorg is among a growing number of firms to have dialled back expectations on fundraising targets as it becomes much harder to raise capital. Blackstone president and COO Jonathan Gray said during the firm’s quarterly results call last week that its ninth flagship fund will hit “the low-$20 billion range”. The firm had said in previous earnings calls it was seeking to raise at least as much as it did for its $26.2 billion predecessor.

Apollo Global Management has also said it expects to raise less than the $25 billion it set out to gather initially for Fund X.

As well as its revised target and hard-cap, Astorg noted it will keep fundraising for Fund VIII open until January 2024. Commenting on the fundraise, Jean Raby, head of business development at Astorg, noted that the firm has seen “the early success of Astorg’s enhanced focus on family offices and high-net-worth individuals worldwide”.

If successful, Fund VIII will be nearly the same size as its predecessor, which closed on €4.24 billion in 2019. Fund VII is showing a 7.59 percent IRR and 1.11x TVPI as of 30 September 2022, per fund performance documents from Maryland State Retirement and Pension System.

Capital raised for Fund VIII will follow the same strategy as previous funds and invest in healthcare, technology, business services and industrials companies in Europe. The firm has made four investments worth €1.8 billion thus far, including contract development and manufacturing organisation Corden Pharma, medical communications company Open Health, building insulation company IPCOM, and price reporting agency Fast Markets. These transactions represent over 40 percent of its €4.5 billion capital-raising target, according to a statement.

The fund is classified as Article 8 under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation guidelines.

Along with Fund VIII, Astorg is investing a mid-cap fund that raised €1.25 billion early last year.

The firm is also building out its secondaries offering and appointed executives from Arch Capital and StepStone to target continuation fund transactions, affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported earlier this month.