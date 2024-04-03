At a time of rapid change, a megatrend-orientated approach is needed – AXA IM

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Valuations remain ‘very much on paper’ as a result of limited liquidity in the market, AXA IM’s global head of alts says at PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination