At the top of the secondaries class

StepStone Group‘s secondaries funds are outperformers relative to their peers in this year’s SI 50 ranking, according to Private Equity International data.

The La Jolla-headquartered alternatives manager has generated an average 29.5 percent internal rate of return net of fees across six funds closed in or before 2019 and for which performance data was available. Those vehicles include three funds from venture capital and growth equity outfit Greenspring Associate’s secondaries funds, which it acquired in 2021.

Secondaries is “an increasingly important part of the business”, chief executive Scott Hart said on StepStone’s first-quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call.

The firm is “particularly well positioned to continue to capitalise on [the strategy]” given its relationship with GPs and LPs, he added.

Industry Ventures and Portfolio Advisors took the second and third outperformance spots in the list of 24 secondaries firms for which performance data was available. Industry Ventures had 14 funds close in or before 2019, generating a 27 percent average IRR, while Portfolio Advisors saw an average IRR of 24.9 percent across two vehicles.

The 24 firms included in the list achieved an average IRR of 16.5 percent net of fees across 115 funds closed in or before 2019.

Wider picture

The market was largely dominated by LP-led deals in the period in question, accounting for an average of 70 percent of secondaries dealflow, Sunaina Sinha-Haldea, global head of the private capital advisory group at Raymond James, said in a statement shared with affiliate title Secondaries Investor. It is a trend that began to shift in 2020, with GP-led deals making up 50 percent of transaction volume from then on.

Funds with vintages of 2020 and beyond are in the midst of a slower distribution cycle than those showcased in this data, which would negatively impact their IRR, Sinha-Haldea added. Portfolio transactions tend to use leverage, while the increasing cost of debt is also reducing the delta between the levered and unlevered returns for funds with vintages in 2022 and beyond.

2022- and 2023-vintage transactions, however, are expected to benefit from the dislocation of supply and demand, and an undercapitalised market. This confluence of factors has allowed buyers to transact higher-quality dealflow at a lower price, thus leading to what is expected to be a stronger return profile, Sinha-Haldea said.

It is worth noting that different secondaries funds will have different return profiles, depending on the underlying asset classes they are targeting. An infrastructure secondaries fund, for example, will likely perform very differently to one targeting growth or venture.

Still, performance is key at a time when competition for LP capital is fierce and benchmarking the asset class remains a useful exercise. Incumbents are also battling against market newcomers, which include brand-name private capital firms.