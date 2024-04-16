Private Equity News & Analysis

Azimut eyes $1bn for debut GP stakes vehicle

The GP stakes unit of Azimut Group has acquired interests in Pathlight Capital and RoundShield Partners, and recently exited its stake in credit manager Kennedy Lewis.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this