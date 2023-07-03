Being intentional about intersectionality

A more considered approach to talent management is required to address the underrepresentation of women of colour in private markets.

Despite the DE&I efforts from many firms, private markets do not fully represent the diverse environments in which they operate. For example, only 12 percent of senior investment roles in UK private equity and venture firms’ UK-based offices are held by women, according to the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and Level 20’s Diversity and Inclusion Report 2023, while just 3 percent of senior investment and non-investment roles are held by women from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Jacqueline Taiwo, chief executive of industry network Black Women in Asset Management, says: “It’s tough for firms to have an intersectional focus when the strategy for gender alone is still struggling.” She believes there is a lack of willingness among firms “to do something different”, and that there is “little desire to recruit in a different way, or to focus on competencies over pedigree”.

With a lack of diverse representation in senior leadership roles, Taiwo says there is a bigger hurdle to climb for Black women, “because we do not look like what folks think of as a success in the industry”. With more than 1,500 women in its network, BWAM hosts events to enable relationship building and provide an authentic space for members to “communicate with other Black women about their jobs”. Taiwo says BWAM proves “that there is a different face of success in the industry”, even if currently underrepresented.

Planning ahead

In order to drive change, it is crucial that private markets firms evaluate their plans for recruiting, developing and retaining diverse employees, but they should also focus on the ‘I’ in DE&I. Firms must foster “a culture of inclusion and belonging by addressing biases and creating an environment where diverse talent can thrive”, says Sasha Jensen, founder and chief executive of executive search firm Jensen Partners.

“Leaders need to be intentional in how they approach building communities and developing effective teams” Kerryann Benjamin,

KKR



Jensen also highlights the importance of mentorship and sponsorship programmes that provide guidance and opportunities for diverse individuals in advancing their careers, as well as “implementing strategies to attract and retain women of colour, recognising their value and the contributions they bring”. Collecting data to identify areas in need of improvement is also essential, says Jensen, whose firm has developed a software platform to measure and analyse diversity data.

While there are several steps fund managers can take to diversify their teams, they must also ensure they listen to their diverse employees, amplify their voices and equip them with the necessary resources for advancement. “Intentionality is key,” says Kerryann Benjamin, chief diversity officer and head of talent development at KKR.

“Leaders need to be intentional in how they approach building communities and developing effective teams. It is not enough to stand up initiatives for certain groups without the motivation to expand thoughtfully.”

Such intentionality requires a proactive, firm-wide approach. “This includes adding new team members through hiring and recruiting,” says Benjamin, “but it also includes promoting from within, having the difficult conversations, and acknowledging the reality that progress is a process that takes time.”