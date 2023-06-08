Between terrified optimism, positive paranoia and a hard place

“Terrified optimism” and “positive paranoia” are terms that two separate market participants – Bain & Co private equity practice chairman Hugh MacArthur and EQT chief executive Christian Sinding – have used this week to describe the investment environment for private equity.

It’s a jumbled picture indeed. In Europe, data from law firm CMS last week shows a “significant” drop off in deal volume in the fourth quarter of last year and fewer exits overall in 2022 compared with the prior year. The “economic framework for exits has further worsened”, CMS wrote in its 2023 study.

Bain & Co’s own upcoming mid-year private equity report will show that deal values globally are down as much as 80 percent in the first half of the year, with exits worse than that and fundraising looking grim, MacArthur noted on a podcast this week.

Until the market shifts, it’s likely current market dynamics will continue to push participants to innovate in several ways. One-and-done fund closes will probably continue to be a rarity this year and GPs are likely to continue to adjust their hard-caps down, as we’ve reported on.

Sponsors are also likely to continue to utilise ever more creative ways to return cash to investors, such as via GP-led secondaries processes. Affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported this week that UK stalwart Charterhouse Capital Partners had closed a continuation fund deal to move pharmaceutical group SERB into a separate vehicle to help fund its expansion plans – at least its second such deal this year. In addition to providing liquidity to LPs in the firm’s Charterhouse Capital Partners X fund, part of the equity in SERB was acquired by the firm’s current fund in market, Charterhouse Capital Partners XI, which has been seeking €2.5 billion since 2020.

Other ways include NAV loans, which some estimate could become a $700 billion market by 2030. Private Equity International has been told about a large asset manager that closed a roughly $1 billion NAV loan in the first half of this year, secured against dozens of assets. It’s unclear why the asset manager did this, though one reason sponsors take out such loans is to provide early distributions to LPs.

For LPs, the changed dynamics are providing a silver lining for some. As we’ve reported on in recent weeks, Asia-Pacific-based family offices are increasingly hungry for private equity and are finding brand name GPs more receptive than ever. One senior Hong Kong-based family office executive told us this month that when they used to visit New York, a GP would send a principal to meet them; these days they’re sending senior investor relations staff in a sign that it’s becoming far easier for them to access brand name funds.

It’s unclear when deal-making will pick up again. When it does, it could pose unexpected challenges for investors in private equity funds. Speaking on the firm’s full-year earnings presentation last month, Benoît Durteste, chief executive and chief investment officer at ICG, said a “reverse denominator effect” situation could occur where LPs suddenly find themselves underallocated to alternatives. This could happen when the market turns and there’s a sudden wave of M&A activity, triggering a wave of realisations and capital returned to LPs, fuelled by an accompanying rebound in public markets.

“We could very well experience a rush by LPs to redeploy into alternatives,” Durteste said.

Right now, that scenario sounds more like a pipe dream than the near-term future for most. Terrified optimism and positive paranoia may indeed be the only practical ways to make sense of the current market.