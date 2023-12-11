Bifurcated fundraising market causes headaches across 2023: Story of the Year

For many fund managers, 2023 has been a year for creativity when trying to entice LP capital.

For most, the private equity fundraising market remains an uphill battle as GPs compete over limited investor dollars.

Some managers have managed to close sizeable funds this year – notably, CVC Capital Partners closed private equity’s largest-ever buyout fund in July, raising €26 billion for CVC Capital Partners IX. And yet, others continue to crawl along in market, scaling down targets and, in some instances, opting to close under target.

The market is bifurcated between those that can command capital and those that can’t, Scott Church, founding partner at Rede Partners, told Private Equity International. For those in the latter category, managers have adopted a range of methods to rake in capital and sweeten the deal for potential investors.

Rolling closes have become a familiar feature of the market this year. More specifically, many managers are holding multiple closes to accommodate investors that may have different calendar years for their allocations, said John Stake, managing director and co-head of the fund investment team at Hamilton Lane.

Those rolling closes come hand in hand with first close fee discounts based on timing, market participants said.

First closes can be a particularly challenging part of any fundraise: the portfolio is unseeded, and LPs are not able to evaluate transactions that the fund has already made as they can when joining at a second close. In today’s market, first closers’ fund commitments are being drawn down earlier in the fund’s life to fund those initial investments, unless a debt facility is in place.

Fee discounts on management fees can offer attractive compensation, particularly in a market where the time that managers are out raising is stretched, in some instances, to its limits.

Discounts are also being offered based on ticket sizes. In cases where discounts are based on larger ticket sizes, managers are trying to entice LPs that may previously have done a $100 million ticket to make a larger investment into the new fund, Stake said.

Co-investment is also being offered to sweeten the deal for LPs. Some managers are offering priority on co-investment, so two-thirds of co-investment goes to first closers, for example. “You basically make promises to serial co-investors – people where that makes a big difference – that you’re going to do something special for them,” Church explained.

In some such cases, GPs are willing to put a co-investment commitment in writing, while with others, LPs are having to take managers at their word, Stake said.

The promise of co-investment also offers something of a soft landing for GPs. With little sign that the fundraising crunch will abate, offering co-investment gives managers more purchasing power to do more investments in the size range they’re targeting, rather than reverting to a more concentrated approach.

For the majority, the private equity fundraising market remains punishing. “You’re going to continue to see a period, at least through [Q1 2024], where things remain very difficult on the fundraising front,” Stake said.

However, Stake does believe things will get better: the denominator effect is improving and public market indices are on the up. Should that continue, it should ease some of the burden.

As PEI reported in October, some mega-funds remain in market, and a number have begun to reach their final close. This will provide some relief for funds sidelined by long-standing blue-chip private equity names that have been trundling through the market.

“You really need some of these lingering fundraises that are getting towards the tail-end [and] have been extended a few times already to wrap up and exit the market so that you can start to see a clearing of the backlog that we currently have,” Stake said. “It’s only at that point that things really start to feel like [they’re] getting better and that the supply-demand balance is back.”